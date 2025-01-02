Manchester United star Casemiro is expected to remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the campaign despite his hefty wages having an impact on head coach Ruben Amorim's ability to strengthen the squad during the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils entered 2025 having suffered three consecutive home defeats for the first time in 45 years, thanks to being condemned to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United earlier this week, and there is determination to make adjustments ahead of the February 3 deadline as they aim to climb into contention for European qualification.

Amorim has conceded that Manchester United are at risk of being dragged into a relegation dogfight if changes are not made and he cannot oversee an upturn in form, but his ability to spend big on reinforcements could be hampered if high-earners stay in their current surroundings.

Amorim Fears Casemiro Exit May Cause Issue

Tactician does not want to be left short of midfield options

Casemiro is more likely to seal his Manchester United departure in the summer instead of completing a mid-season exit, according to GMS sources, meaning Amorim will have to look elsewhere as he aims to make room on the wage bill before being able to make any eye-catching acquisitions.

The defensive midfielder has entered the final 18 months of a contract which allows him to pocket up to £450,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, making him the highest-earner on the Red Devils' books, and there have been ongoing doubts over how he fits into the Portuguese tactician's plans.

But GMS sources have been informed that Amorim is fearful of being left short of options in the middle of the park if he allows Casemiro to embark on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks, resulting in him being on course to remain at Old Trafford unless a lucrative offer is made by an interested party.

Having decided to start planning for life without the 32-year-old, the Red Devils agreed a deal worth up to £50.5million in order to sign Manuel Ugarte from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in August, but he is still adjusting to the pace of the Premier League and Kobbie Mainoo has contended with injury problems this term.

Casemiro is not part of Amorim's vision at Manchester United beyond this season, GMS sources have learned, but the former Sporting chief does not want to run the risk of being left with limited midfielders as he looks to oversee a recovery after falling to within seven points of 18th-placed Ipswich Town.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro won four ground duels and made three clearances in Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Newcastle United earlier this week

Attractive Offer Could Force Casemiro U-Turn

Red Devils' stance may change if Brazilian is subject of proposal

GMS sources have been told that Amorim's stance could change if Manchester United receive a respectable offer for Casemiro's services ahead of the February 3 deadline, but there is an awareness that it is highly unlikely a suitor will be prepared to spend big during the winter transfer window.

Although there has been speculation that the Brazil international could leave in the coming weeks, having been on a shortlist of targets in the Saudi Pro League for a sustained period, the Red Devils have acknowledged that they will not be able to recoup close to the £70million they spent when he joined from La Liga heavyweights in August 2022.

But Casemiro's wages are proving to be a significant problem as Amorim aims to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag, GMS sources understand, and keeping him on board is in serious danger of limiting Manchester United's ability to welcome fresh faces midway through the campaign.

Offloading Marcus Rashford could help in that department, and GMS sources recently revealed the Red Devils' academy graduate is aware that he is on course to be presented with opportunities to leave Old Trafford for Major League Soccer if he gives indications that he is prepared to make the move.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/01/2025