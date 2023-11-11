Highlights Casemiro is not actively seeking a move away from Manchester United despite attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian is currently on the sidelines and not expected to return to action until after Christmas due to a hamstring injury.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed whether Casemiro could leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Manchester United star Casemiro is not looking to 'jump ship' from Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Brazilian could be the subject of interest at the end of the season.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag splashed the cash just a matter of months after his arrival in the dugout, parting with £70million in order to lure Casemiro away from La Liga giants Real Madrid last year.

But there is uncertainty over whether the defensive midfielder, who has gone on to make 63 appearances in a Manchester United shirt, has a long-term future on the club's books.

Casemiro courted by Saudi Arabian big-spenders

Casemiro has worked his way onto the radar of clubs competing in the Saudi Pro League, according to 90min, and one of his suitors could test Manchester United's resolve by launching a bid when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The report suggests the Red Devils are not actively looking to offload the defensive midfielder midway through the campaign, despite currently being unavailable and failing to make a Premier League appearance since the win over Brentford last month, but ongoing concerns over Financial Fair Play restrictions means that a lucrative bid could be enough to strike a deal.

It is understood that Manchester United would be open to sanctioning Casemiro's departure if they are able to recoup the entirety of the £70million they paid Real Madrid as it would allow them to get his sizeable wages off their books.

The 31-year-old currently pockets £350,000-per-week, making him the highest earner at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are in a strong negotiating position if bids are put forward as his contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Saudi interest has come while Casemiro is facing up to the prospect of a significant period on the sidelines as ten Hag has revealed it is unlikely that Manchester United's No.18 will return to action before Christmas due to sustaining a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United last week, meaning he is set to miss a string of crucial fixtures.

But The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Porto man will not be sorely missed as he has been guilty of failing to track runners and his passing has become sloppier during the early stages of the campaign, leading to concerns that his best days are already behind him, while he has also been described as a 'liability'.

Jacobs is not expecting Casemiro to become the latest Premier League star to take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia as a move during the winter window is unlikely to come to fruition due to squad rules in the Middle East.

However, the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the South American eventually joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League as he is aware that Casemiro has been added to a list of potential targets.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"With Saudi Arabia, we're not going to see the same window in January as we did over the summer. A lot of the big names that the Saudi clubs will be looking for will be in the summer of 2024 rather than January, partly because the deal-makers want to wait and see how the league table pans out and partly because many of the quotas are full or close to full. "That means that, as you navigate the next few windows, you might have to think about exits first. That's why, for example, Jesse Lingard was not possible for one of the slightly smaller clubs in Al-Ettifaq. He trained with them for a month, but they couldn't sign him as a free agent because they had to get rid of two players first in January. Lingard didn't want to wait and was asking for more money than a slightly smaller club like Al-Ettifaq could afford. "Casemiro has been a name - like many others such as Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min - on a list of possible targets for 2024. But the indication at this point is that he wouldn't like to jump ship from Manchester United mid-season. The Saudi clubs, I think, will be looking for that type of profile in the summer rather than January."

Ratcliffe deal could come next week

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to rubber-stamp a £1.4billion deal to secure a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United within the coming days, according to respected journalist Alan Nixon, and he has set his sights on taking control of football operations.

The reporter suggests the INEOS chief executive is intending to begin his new role at Old Trafford on Monday, while Sir Dave Brailsford is in line to play a crucial part in determining whether to keep ten Hag at the helm after a worrying start to the season which saw the Red Devils embark on their worst run of form since 1972 thanks to losing eight of their first 15 games in all competitions.

Ratcliffe became the frontrunner to reach an agreement with the Glazer family after rival bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani withdrew from the process last month, with his final £5billion offer falling short of the current hierarchy's demands.

The 71-year-old and Qatari billionaire were going head-to-head for a number of months after the Glazers announced they would begin 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives' last November, with numerous proposals being put on the table.