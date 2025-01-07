Manchester United star Casemiro has been handed the opportunity to become one of the highest-earners in the Saudi Pro League after being offered a £650,000-per-week contract which would see him leave Old Trafford for Al-Nassr this month, as GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on our brand-new Market Madness podcast.

The defensive midfielder, who has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a £70million switch from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in August 2022, has been attracting interest from the Middle East amid uncertainty over his long-term future under head coach Ruben Amorim.

GMS sources have been informed that Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo is driving the move to lure Casemiro away from Manchester United and, should an agreement be reached with central deal-makers, he would be on course to join Old Trafford icon Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The Riyadh-based outfit, under the tutelage of former AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli, have a concrete interest in the "world-class" Brazil international and have been sniffing an opportunity to pounce after he has entered the final 18 months of a deal which allows him to pocket £450,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered.

Casemiro would move into the top-five highest earners in the Saudi Pro League if the move to Al-Awwal Park comes to fruition ahead of the winter transfer window's February 3 deadline, but GMS sources have been told that there has been no club-to-club contact between Al-Nassr and Manchester United at this stage.

The Red Devils, who recorded a 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Liverpool last weekend, will be in line to pocket less than half of what they paid for the 32-year-old if he is given the green light to move onto pastures new as central deal-makers have indicated in the past that they value him in the region of £25million.

Although GMS sources recently revealed that Casemiro is more likely to walk away from Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, central deal-makers have decided to fast-track their pursuit and make their move midway through the season as they aim to turn his head before potentially joining the likes of Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte in Riyadh.

