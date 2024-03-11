Highlights Manchester United have not decided on Mason Greenwood's future at Old Trafford yet.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Red Devils could consider transfer proposals during the 2024 summer window.

However, the club and player await INEOS' final verdict on the situation.

Manchester United have not made a final decision on the future of Mason Greenwood at Old Trafford but could consider transfer proposals during the 2024 summer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils will prepare for the return of Greenwood at the end of the 2023/24 season, with the forward spending the current campaign on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent minority takeover at United could signal a fresh decision on Greenwood's future after it had initially been decided he would continue his career away from the club. However, the Premier League giants have not yet definitively made a decision on their next steps.

Man Utd yet to make decision on Greenwood's future

The club could consider permanent offers this summer

According to Romano, Manchester United have not made a final decision on whether Mason Greenwood has a future at Old Trafford. However, there is a feeling that the club will consider permanent offers should they recieve them during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Man Utd had suspended Greenwood after being arrested in January 2022 amid allegations of various types of assault surrounding images and videos. In February 2023, the charges against the footballer were dropped. The Crown Prosection Service said that the case was discontinued after key witnesses withdrew their involvement and "new material came to light".

However, following an internal investigation, Manchester United released a statement in August 2023, claiming they felt it was in the best interests of the club and player for Greenwood to continue his career away from Old Trafford. On the Deadline Day of the 2023 summer transfer window, the 22-year-old joined Getafe on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Greenwood has made 26 appearances on loan at Getafe, scoring eight goals and registering five assists across the 2023/24 season.

Romano has hinted that Man Utd could cash in on Greenwood later this year but still await INEOS' verdict on the situation. Posting on his X account, the Italian journalist claimed:

"Man United have not made final decision yet about Mason Greenwood but feeling is that club will be ready to consider proposals in case of permanent transfer bids. Man United could cash in on Greenwood this summer, waiting for INEOS verdict after internal talks."

The INEOS chairman has hinted at a fresh decision on the forward

In February, following Ratcliffe's minority takeover, the English businessman hinted that Man Utd would make a fresh decision on the future of Mason Greenwood. When asked if INEOS will draw their own conclusions on the future of the former England international, Ratcliffe said:

"Yes, absolutely. We will make a decision and we will justify it. He’s a Manchester United footballer so we are in charge of football. So the answer is yes, we have to make decisions. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made. "He’s on loan obviously but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on so we will do that. "The process will be: understand the facts not the hype and then try and come to fair decision on the basis of values which is basically is he a good guy or not, and answer could he play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it."

All statistics according to Transfermarkt , correct as of 11-03-24.