Highlights Manchester United are unlikely to sign OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo during the 2024 winter transfer window at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side have struggled at the back and may look to revamp their options in the summer market.

The Red Devils could potentially target Todibo, Benfica's Antonio Silva, or Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt as centre-back targets later in 2024.

Manchester United aren’t close completing a centre-back signing during the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that a deal for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is too expensive at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag could strengthen his options at the back in his Red Devils squad after chopping and changing his preferred centre-back partnership across the 2023/24 season.

Man Utd have endured a tumultuous campaign but hope that the arrival of a new minority shareholder, INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, can help change their fortunes in the football department behind the scenes. Todibo has been on the shortlist of several Premier League outfits before the winter transfer window opened for business but looks set to remain with the Ligue 1 side beyond the 1st February.

Man Utd’s difficult centre-back situation

Manchester United have been unable to form a solid centre-back partnership during the 2023/24 season at Old Trafford and could look to revamp their options once the summer arrives. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have both struggled with individual injury issues, which have prevented last term’s first-choice defensive duo from maintaining their place in ten Hag’s side.

Harry Maguire came in for criticism in the early stage of the season for his performances, with his mother having to defend him following an own-goal in England’s 3-1 friendly victory over Scotland in 2023. Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans have been battling to secure their place in ten Hag’s side and hope to continue making appearances until the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside claims that Manchester United have three main centre-back targets they could move for later in 2024. Nice’s Todibo, Benfica’s Antonio Silva, and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt are reportedly on the Red Devils’ shortlist. The former has been scouted for ‘some time’, with a move even touted for the 2024 winter transfer window. However, Todibo looks set to remain with Nice until the end of the season, aiming to secure a place in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for EURO 2024.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker told GIVEMESPORT last month (4th December 2023) that Todibo is a player that ten Hag ‘really likes.’ However, Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, who has established himself at the heart of Nice’s defence this term.

The Ligue 1 outfit’s sporting director, Florent Ghisolfi, has warned suitors away from Todibo and midfielder Kephren Thuram’s services this month, saying (via 90min):

“As we’ve said since the offset, we are working on stability, and stability is keeping your best players. Jean-Clair [Todibo] and Thuram are definitely that, as players and leaders, as they are vice-captains. We absolutely want to keep them.”

Man Utd may have to look elsewhere if they want to sign a centre-back this winter, but they could be tempted to wait until the summer transfer window, where they will have another opportunity to sign Todibo.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 (08-12-23) Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 9(2) 8(4) 5(1) 10(2) 10(3) Average rating 6.82 6.60 6.14 6.54 6.58 Aerial duels won per game 3.3 1.3 0.2 0.8 1.9 Tackles per game 0.9 0.8 1.2 0.9 0.9 Interceptions per game 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.7 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 24-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - ‘I would keep Man Utd’s market open’

Romano has suggested that he wouldn’t close the door on Man Utd, making any more incomings in the remaining days of the 2024 winter transfer window. The Italian journalist has admitted that he’s unaware of any imminent signings for the Red Devils. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I would keep Man Utd’s market open in general, but at the moment, I'm not aware of anything imminent for a centre-back. In that position, the real problem for Man Utd is that they tried to approach some clubs at the beginning of the window, but some of the best centre-backs around Europe are unavailable. The case of Todibo is different, with Nice having the same ownership. But Todibo is too expensive for Manchester United and other clubs now.”

As the window drags on, Manchester United’s chances of making a major signing during the 2024 winter market seem to diminish. The Red Devils spent over £170m on seven new players during the 2023 summer transfer window and look to be reining in their spending at the start of the new year.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has admitted that a Man Utd move for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey appears unlikely to happen during the winter transfer window. However, the journalist claims that the Red Devils could retain an interest in the 21-year-old heading into the summer. Plettenberg also states that Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is “definitely on the list” at Man Utd and could be one to watch as we head towards the summer months at Old Trafford.