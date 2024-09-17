Manchester United star Christian Eriksen is on course to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season as he is unlikely to seek a fresh challenge during the January transfer window despite there being potential for him to seal a return to Ajax, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Denmark international is in serious danger of being forced to contend with limited game time over the course of the Premier League campaign thanks to Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag bolstering his midfield with the £50.5million addition of Manuel Ugarte from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain last month.

Dan Ashworth has been leading Manchester United negotiations since being installed as their sporting director in the aftermath of a £10million compensation package being agreed with domestic rivals Newcastle United during the summer, but Eriksen is still on course to remain in his current surroundings.

Eriksen Poised to Stay for Rest of Campaign

Denmark international not looking to agitate for winter switch

Eriksen is poised to use the remainder of the season to decide his future instead of agitating for a winter switch away from Manchester United, according to GMS sources, which will also end his current employers' chances of being able to secure a fee for his services when the transfer window reopens.

The attack-minded midfielder's £150,000-per-week contract is due to expire next summer, and his desire to see out the remainder of the campaign at Old Trafford means that the Red Devils are not on course to be in a position to cash in midway through the campaign and potentially land a replacement.

GMS sources have been informed by Manchester United insiders that Eriksen is still viewed as an important member of the squad and is in line to be handed opportunities by ten Hag if he opts against making a major U-turn and seeks a January move, but he remains behind the likes of Bruno Fernandes in the battle for a regular starting berth.

Christian Eriksen's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Bruno Fernandes Christian Eriksen Bruno Fernandes Shot-creating actions 4.36 5.28 Shots 2.57 2.74 Key passes 2.29 2.86 Shots on target 0.96 0.97 Assists 0.30 0.27 Goals 0.22 0.34 Statistics correct as of 17/09/2024

The 32-year-old was handed his first start of the season during the Red Devils' 3-0 win at Southampton last weekend, allowing him to take his tally of appearances for the club up to 74, and he is on course to be involved in the Carabao Cup third round tie with League One outfit Barnsley on Tuesday.

Although there is not a serious possibility of Eriksen making a winter exit, GMS sources recently revealed that this is set to be his final campaign at Manchester United and Ashworth has already been tasked with attempting to identify ideal alternatives to the former Brentford talisman in the transfer market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen boasted 93.2 per cent pass accuracy as Manchester United claimed all three points against Southampton last weekend

Return to Ajax Remains Possibility for Eriksen

Midfielder expected to hold discussions with Dutch side next year

GMS sources have been told that there remains potential for Eriksen to end his career with Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax when he leaves Manchester United, and the idea of him returning to the Johan Cruyff Arena was touted during the summer transfer window only for nothing concrete to come of it before last month's deadline.

The playmaker already has a strong relationship with the Dutch outfit's fanbase as he enjoyed a productive spell on their books after coming through their ranks, scoring 32 goals and registering a further 65 assists over the course of 163 appearances ahead of joining Tottenham in August 2013.

Related Exclusive: Erik Ten Hag Entering Crucial Month at Man Utd Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been given no assurances over keeping his job for the long-term

Eriksen is expected to hold discussions with Ajax over a possible move during the early months of 2025, GMS sources understand, and those conversations will dictate whether a switch to Amsterdam is on the cards as a realistic option to see out the final stages of his distinguished career.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored