Highlights Manchester United could look to capitalise on Leicester City's financial issues by luring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall away from the Championship title-winners.

The Red Devils are preparing to face competition from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham and Brentford for the midfielder.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Manchester United making a move for Dewsbury-Hall in the summer.

Manchester United are a 'club to keep an eye on' after contemplating whether to take advantage of the perilous financial situation at Leicester City by signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Championship title-winner's price tag has just increased ahead of a potential switch to Old Trafford.

The Foxes have been charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaching the division's profit and sustainability rules, resulting in there being fears at the King Power Stadium that they could be forced into sanctioning numerous departures in the aftermath of sealing an immediate return to the top flight.

Although there is uncertainty over Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's immediate future, with new technical director Jason Wilcox assessing the Dutch tactician's credentials ahead of potentially being relieved of his duties, plans for the fast-approaching summer transfer window are being put in place.

Red Devils Could Eye Ideal Opportunity to Pounce for Dewsbury-Hall

Manchester United could benefit from the charges imposed on Leicester because it will result in Dewsbury-Hall being more likely to head through the exit door as his current employers frantically look to secure extra cash, according to the Mirror, and their promotion to the top flight will not alter their need to sell their prised assets.

But the Red Devils will face competition for the central midfielder if they up the ante in their pursuit in the coming months as, having racked up 27 goal contributions in all competitions this season, he has also gained interest from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham and Brentford.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's statistics in the Championship compared to the Premier League Championship Premier League Appearances 83 59 Goals 15 3 Assists 20 4 Yellow cards 9 7 Sent off 0 1 Statistics correct as of 03/05/2024

Dewsbury-Hall has made it clear that he has no intention of embarking on a fresh challenge, which could prove to be a significant roadblock for Manchester United and other suitors, but he may be forced to head into new surroundings if Leicester reiterate that they need to sanction his exit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has registered four or more key passes on 11 occasions during Leicester City's run to the Championship title

Ben Jacobs - Ratcliffe Facing up to Increased Demands for Dewsbury-Hall

Although Jacobs understands that Dewsbury-Hall's price tag has risen to £35million as a result of Leicester clinching the Championship title and a quickfire return to the Premier League, he has refused to rule out the possibility of a summer switch to Manchester United just a matter of months after Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations as they seek a midfield partner for academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo.

But the respected journalist is aware that Brighton's determination to land the 25-year-old has refused to go away, having been described as 'sensational' by former Foxes chief Brendan Rodgers, while Brentford are also considering whether to head to the King Power Stadium with a formal proposal.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"My understanding on Dewsbury-Hall was always that if Leicester didn't go up, he might be available for as low as £25million. But, now that they have, I think we're looking at £35million. "If we go back to January, Leicester actually valued him more in the region of £45million, but I don't think it will be that high because of Leicester's financial situation if they agree to a deal. "I think we are looking at in excess of £35million, as a minimum, for Dewsbury-Hall if they choose to sell and the player wants to leave, even though he said that he wants to stay. "There remains interest from Brighton, Brentford could come into the mix, and Manchester United are another club to keep an eye on as well."

Mount Increasingly Likely to Stay at Old Trafford

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Mason Mount is on course to remain at Old Trafford heading into next season as the financial implications of a potential deal are expected to put interested parties off testing Manchester United's resolve with a formal bid during the summer.

The Red Devils' new-look hierarchy are looking to offload up to 12 players when the transfer window reopens as they are keen to reshape the squad after being unable to close in on qualification for the Champions League, but the central midfielder is set to stay in his current surroundings instead of jumping ship.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored