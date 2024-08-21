Manchester United are confident of making a breakthrough in negotiations for top target Manuel Ugarte as they remain determined to tempt Paris Saint-Germain into sanctioning the move to Old Trafford ahead of the transfer window slamming shut next week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have not been afraid to splash the cash in a bid to upgrade boss Erik ten Hag's squad, resulting in Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui becoming the latest acquisitions after striking a double deal worth up to £60million with Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Joshua Zirkzee has already got his Manchester United career off to a flying start, thanks to scoring the winner against Fulham after making the £36.5million switch from Bologna, but sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with scouring the market for further reinforcements as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

Red Devils Have Fresh Optimism Over Ugarte

PSG have softened stance over defensive midfielder's availability

Manchester United are increasingly adamant that they will seal a late deal for Ugarte after a loan with a view to a permanent move has been discussed in more detail since Monday, according to GMS sources, and PSG have allowed the Premier League giants to have renewed optimism thanks to deciding to soften their stance.

It has emerged that the Red Devils have been handed the opportunity to sign the defensive midfielder on a temporary basis with an obligation to buy, but further negotiations need to take place as the reigning Ligue 1 champions are seeking an eventual payment of £51million despite his admirers valuing him in the region of £42million.

GMS sources have been informed that there is a growing possibility that Ugarte will be the final addition to Manchester United's squad if they succeed in reaching a compromise with PSG, and ten Hag is planning to partner the Uruguay international with Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Kobbie Mainoo Manuel Ugarte Kobbie Mainoo Pass completion percentage 91.2 86.2 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.3 46.7 Passes into the final third 4.60 2.20 Tackles 4.56 2.20 Interceptions 1.86 1.03 Blocks 1.26 0.93 Statistics correct as of 21/08/2024

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in his current surroundings, thanks to the French giants acquiring Joao Neves in a deal worth up to £60million from Benfica, and the Red Devils are determined to take advantage during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

PSG's decision to entertain offloading Ugarte on an initial loan deal has come a matter of weeks after GMS sources revealed that Manchester United would explore the possibility of signing him on a temporary basis, which includes an option or obligation to make the switch permanent next summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte has made 200 appearances over the course of his senior club career, but he has also been sent off four times along the way

Casemiro Poised to Profit from Ugarte Swoop

Ten Hag certain Brazilian will have better impact if move happens

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's coaching staff, including ten Hag, are certain that Ugarte's arrival would improve Casemiro's impact across the entirety of the season as he would be provided with stiff competition and have less weight on his shoulders in front of the backline.

The Brazilian will have a reduced amount of responsibility if the former Sporting tough tackler - who is on a contract worth close to £102,000-per-week at PSG - arrives at Old Trafford, while there would also be better management of his minutes and changes made to the type of fixtures he features in.

Although GMS sources have learned that Ugarte would mostly be deployed as Mainoo's midfield partner if he embarks on a fresh challenge at Manchester United, there are no concerns over whether he could play alongside Casemiro when necessary because his energy levels and ability to get up and down the pitch are major strengths.

