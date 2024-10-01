Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is seriously considering whether to add another striker to his options when the transfer window reopens for business in January despite splashing the cash to lure Joshua Zirkzee to Old Trafford a matter of months ago, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils forked out close to £37million in order to win the race for the Netherlands international during the summer, having seen him spearhead Serie A outfit Bologna to Champions League qualification, but they have endured an underwhelming start to the campaign as they aimed to build on FA Cup glory last term.

Although a convincing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in an encounter which saw Bruno Fernandes pick up the first red card of his Manchester United career has resulted in the pressure on ten Hag intensifying, the tactician is working with sporting director Dan Ashworth to devise plans for a recruitment drive during the early stages of 2025.

Red Devils Contemplating Frontman Addition

Further firepower on agenda after struggling for goals this season

Manchester United are mulling over whether to add a fresh face to their frontline during the winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, but the hierarchy is still committed to attempting to acquire attackers boasting room for growth and an attractive sell-on value instead of entering the market for an experienced marksman.

The Red Devils' recruitment plan has altered since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations when the INEOS chief executive became a co-owner and acquired a 27 per cent stake in the Premier League giants thanks to completing a £1.25billion deal in February, following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are open to securing further reinforcements in the upcoming transfer windows due to there being an awareness that they are lacking an instinctive, proven goalscorer as Zirkzee does not fit that profile and Rasmus Hojlund has been on the sidelines nursing an injury.

Joshua Zirkzee's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Shot-creating actions 3.08 2.39 Shots 2.31 1.56 Shots on target 1.54 0.82 Key passes 1.28 1.15 Expected goals 0.62 0.31 Goals 0.26 0.41 Statistics correct as of 01/10/2024

The Red Devils have found the back of the net just five times since the Premier League campaign got underway, with Southampton being the only side to have a worse record in that department, and ten Hag has realised that further firepower is needed if he wants to build a team which challenges for regular silverware along with Champions League qualification.

There is a serious possibility of Manchester United going into the market for a new forward in January, GMS sources have learned, but they will not stray from attempting to keep the age profiling down as they aim to continue winning the race for up-and-coming talents when they attack the upcoming transfer windows.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have spent in the region of £97million on strikers during Erik ten Hag's reign

Ten Hag Looked at Summer Deal for Petkovic

Dinamo Zagreb marksman has made promising start to campaign

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United chief ten Hag considered making a move for Dinamo Zagreb centre forward Bruno Petkovic during the summer even though he is in a higher age bracket than the club have been looking to recruit since entering a new era under Ratcliffe at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old Croatia international has made a promising start to the campaign, thanks to getting his name on the scoresheet four times over the course of 10 appearances in all competitions, but the Red Devils opted against upping the ante in their pursuit before the transfer window slammed shut.

Although Manchester United sent scouts to watch Petkovic in action during the latter stages of last season, they chose not to test Dinamo Zagreb's resolve due to being against the idea of bringing in an attacking threat entering the final years of his career even though he would have provided valuable experience.

But the Red Devils have not only set their sights on improving their output in the attacking third of the pitch as ten Hag is also keen to make his side more difficult to break down, and GMS sources recently revealed that he is looking to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing of left-back Antonee Robinson from Fulham.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt