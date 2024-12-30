Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is contemplating whether to attempt to lure Antonee Robinson to Old Trafford during the fast-approaching winter transfer window as the Fulham star's performances in a new role have caught the eye, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having headed into the dugout as Erik ten Hag's successor in November, the Portuguese tactician is desperate to guide the Red Devils to European qualification in the aftermath of seeing minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe increase his stake by injecting a further £79.3million into the Premier League giants earlier this month.

Teenage central defender Leny Yoro was Manchester United's most expensive acquisition during the summer, thanks to completing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, but Amorim has set his sights on bolstering the squad he inherited when the transfer window reopens for business later this week.

Red Devils Eye Robinson Amid Role Alteration

United States international has been deployed as a left wing-back

Amorim is considering whether to try to win the race to sign Robinson, according to GMS sources, after a positional change to left wing-back in his current surroundings has resulted in there being renewed confidence that he would be able to shine in the preferred system at Manchester United.

The United States international still has more than three-and-a-half years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, meaning Fulham will head into potential negotiations in a strong position and under no pressure to cash in, but the Red Devils are contemplating testing their resolve.

GMS sources have been informed that a tweak in Robinson's role has given Amorim further food for thought as he is prioritising the addition of a left wing-back during the winter transfer window, and his performance as the Cottagers sealed a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend highlighted his ability.

The 27-year-old has been described as 'one of the best full-backs in Europe' thanks to his consistent displays under Fulham chief Marco Silva's tutelage, while he has also become more of an attacking threat after being given freedom to get forward when his side are in possession.

Manchester United are planning to sign a left wing-back within the first two weeks of January, GMS sources have learned, and detailed scouting reports have been drawn up on various potential recruits even though Amorim is not on course to have a lucrative budget to take advantage of.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonee Robinson has registered seven assists in the Premier League this season

Amorim Facing Challenges to Land Robinson

Fulham desperate to keep 27-year-old out of admirers' clutches

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United could face an uphill battle in their attempts to land Robinson as Liverpool and Chelsea have continued keeping an eye on his progress, having been alerted to him being tested as an inverted full-back at international level, while Fulham are desperate to keep him on board.

The Cottagers have previously shown that they are prepared to snub big-money offers in order to hold onto key men, with defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha only sealing a £47.4million move to Bayern Munich 12 months after the Bundesliga heavyweights initially upped the ante in their pursuit.

Fulham are desperate to ensure they do not lose Robinson midway through the campaign and have retained confidence that he will be going nowhere after insisting he is not for sale ahead of the February 3 deadline, GMS sources understand, but Silva's change in formation has allowed Manchester United to get an insight into how he would cope in Amorim's system.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Plotting Third January Signing After Amorim U-Turn Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has become more open-minded to recruiting a forward during the winter transfer window

Although GMS sources recently revealed that reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are also showing interest, the Cottagers have increased their demands towards the £40million mark in an attempt to deter suitors as they mull over lodging a formal offer in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 30/12/2024