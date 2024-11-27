Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is facing competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur after setting his sights on luring PSV Eindhoven star Malik Tillman to Old Trafford during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Portuguese tactician will be forced to contend with having a modest budget when he looks to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag, meaning he is under pressure to unlock the full potential of the current crop of players, he has joined Red Devils sporting director Dan Ashworth in scouring the market for potential reinforcements.

More than £10million was spent by Manchester United to lure Amorim and members of his coaching staff away from Sporting, and he is determined to make his mark by landing exciting talent during the early stages of 2025 to boost his attempts to challenge for regular silverware.

Red Devils Facing Battle to Seal Tillman Deal

Tottenham and Aston Villa showing additional interest in midfielder

Manchester United are monitoring Tillman ahead of potentially testing PSV's resolve with a formal proposal in January, according to GMS sources, but their pursuit is in danger of being complicated due to Aston Villa and Tottenham also contemplating whether to offer a route into the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder has been described as 'unbelievable' and 'similar to Dele Alli' by United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his performances have left his current employers facing a battle to keep him on board as the Red Devils, Villans and Spurs have been checking him out as they make plans for the winter transfer window.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have joined Aston Villa and Tottenham in sending members of their scouting department to watch Tillman in action, and Amorim is deliberating whether to attempt to make him his first signing since heading into the Old Trafford hot-seat.

Meeting the demands of the 22-year-old's current employers could prove to be a problem for the trio of Premier League admirers as former PSV winger Kenneth Perez has insisted that the Red Devils target has the potential to be worth up to £120million just a matter of months after completed a permanent switch from Bayern Munich.

The Eredivisie giants are in a strong negotiating position as Tillman has more than three-and-a-half years on a contract which allows him to pocket less than £5,000-per-week at the Philips Stadion, but GMS sources have learned that Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham are still showing interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Malik Tillman has been averaging a goal every 183 minutes in the Eredivisie this season

Dams on Radar Amid PSV Scouting Missions

Left-back could bolster problem position at Old Trafford

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's scouting missions involving Tillman have also resulted in teammate Matteo Dams catching the eye, leading to Amorim threatening to raid PSV and attempting to strike a double deal when the opportunity comes to open negotiations in the coming weeks.

The 20-year-old left-back has enjoyed 775 minutes of Eredivisie action this season and, having seen Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia deal with long-term injuries, the Belgian has been earmarked as a potential recruit who could help strengthen what has become a problem position at Old Trafford.

But Tottenham and Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on Dams, GMS sources understand, while Newcastle United's serious interest in Johan Bakayoko could make it difficult for Manchester United to negotiate a double deal as PSV do not want to lose three of their biggest assets midway through the campaign.

Related Bodo/Glimt Seek ‘Special Upset’ in Amorim’s First Home Man Utd Clash Bodo/Glimt are ready for a 'special' night where they are hoping to ruin Ruben Amorim's first home match in charge of Manchester United

GMS sources recently revealed that Amorim is at risk of missing out on landing Ederson in January as Atalanta do not want to weaken their Serie A title challenge by sanctioning the defensive midfielder's departure, so further frustrations in the transfer market would come as a significant blow.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/11/2024