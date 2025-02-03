Manchester United have approached Juventus with a question of signing striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the transfer deadline, according to TBR Football.

It has been a month of outgoings for Manchester United. The club recently announced the first signings of Ruben Amorim’s tenure as manager; full-back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce and Ayden Heaven from Arsenal’s youth set-up, but there have been far more departures than arrivals.

Youngsters Ethan Wheatley and Daniel Gore have joined Rotherham and Walsall respectively on loan. Winger Antony has joined Real Betis for the remainder of the season and after much speculation, Marcus Rashford has moved to Aston Villa on loan to gain more consistent football.

It would seem, however, that the Red Devils are hoping for at least one further addition to their team ahead of the looming transfer deadline.

Man United like Vlahovic

Talks over an extension have stalled

TBR Football have reported that talks between Juventus and Vlahovic over a contract extension have stalled, with the £314,000-a-week striker unwilling to accept a reduced wage packet that is currently being offered to him.

Not only that, but the forward will now face competition from Randal Kolo Muani, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain on loan until the end of the season. According to Graeme Bailey, Man United have asked to be kept informed on Vlahovic’s situation and could perhaps be tempted into making a move for the Serbian international.

A proven goalscorer, Vlahovic would offer relief to a frontline that has struggled all season for Man United, though whether they can hammer out a deal remains to be seen.

