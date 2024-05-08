Highlights Manchester United are edging towards triggering the release clause written into Michael Olise's Crystal Palace contract after he put them to the sword.

The Red Devils are among a host of admirers vying for the winger's signature ahead of the summer window opening for business in the coming weeks.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Manchester United are viewing Olise as a potential signing with minimal risk after already shining in the Premier League.

Manchester United have been 'convinced' to trigger the release clause written into Michael Olise's Crystal Palace contract, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the winger would be under 'huge pressure' to make an instant impact if he seals a summer switch to Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old took his tally up to nine goals for the season when he grabbed a brace during the Eagles' 4-0 mauling of the Red Devils earlier this week, resulting in Erik ten Hag's side being in serious danger of failing to bag a European qualification spot ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United two-and-a-half months ago, allowing the club to enter a new era, and plans are being put in place to strengthen the squad when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks.

Red Devils Among Suitors Considering Triggering Olise's Release Clause

Manchester United are among a host of admirers battling it out to land Olise, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and the new-look hierarchy have been keeping tabs on his performances during the closing stages of the campaign as they consider whether to lure him away from Palace.

The Italian reporter suggests that a release clause worth in the region of £60million will be active when the summer window opens for business, and INEOS are well-informed on what it would take to ensure the France under-21 international heads to Old Trafford after making 88 appearances for his current employers.

Olise's arrival would result in the likes of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho having further competition for a starting berth on Manchester United's right flank, but Newcastle United have also rekindled their interest after it has been made clear that he will be seeking regular game time if he leaves south London.

Michael Olise's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Antony and Alejandro Garnacho Michael Olise Antony Alejandro Garnacho Percentage of shots on target 35.4 33.3 28.7 Shot-creating actions 6.31 3.59 4.30 Shots 3.93 2.90 3.40 Key passes 2.70 1.45 1.68 Goals 0.74 0.07 0.27 Expected goals 0.38 0.23 0.30 Assists 0.33 0.07 0.16 Statistics correct as of 08/05/2024

Although GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Palace would prefer to offload central defender Marc Guehi instead of Olise, the capital club will be left helpless if the Red Devils or another of his suitors opt to trigger his release clause as it will result in him being able to hold face-to-face negotiations over personal terms.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise was handed a match rating of 8.7 for his performance during Crystal Palace's 4-0 win over Manchester United earlier this week, with him scoring two goals from three shots on target and registering a further two key passes

Dean Jones - Ratcliffe Confident Olise Would be Signing with Minimal Risk

Jones understands that Manchester United are edging towards activating Olise's release clause after studying his character and performances in a Palace shirt, with them believing that £60million represents good value for money after fellow big-money wide-men Jadon Sancho and Antony have struggled at Old Trafford.

The respected journalist feels that the former Reading talisman will have pressure on his shoulders if he chooses to embark on a new challenge with the Red Devils, but there is confidence behind the scenes that he would make an impact after already excelling in the Premier League.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United have been burned by big acquisitions in wide areas and, obviously, they cannot get another one wrong in that sense. Jadon Sancho did not work out for Manchester United and Antony looks like becoming a disaster signing, considering the large spend. "Michael Olise would be a big signing if they can do it and, undoubtedly, there would be huge pressure on him. But, by studying his character and the way he handles himself on the pitch, he can make the game look so easy. "That has probably convinced Manchester United that £60million is a reasonable level to spend, and with minimal risk, especially as he has been doing it in the Premier League."

Dumfries Eager to Seal Switch to Old Trafford

Inter Milan right wing-back Denzel Dumfries is keen to join Manchester United in the summer, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, and his current employers are willing to entertain offers as he is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the San Siro.

The report suggests that the Serie A heavyweights will accelerate the Netherlands international's departure if they are unable to tie him down to fresh terms as they do not want to run the risk of him walking away as a free agent when his deal - worth in the region of £53,000-per-week - expires, and they would be open to cashing in for £26million.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will need to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka before making a move for Dumfries as there is currently no room for him in the squad, while ten Hag would be keen to welcome him to Old Trafford if he remains in the hot-seat.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore