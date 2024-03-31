Highlights Manchester United could opt to allow an admirer to sign Donny van de Beek without having to fork out a fee if Eintracht Frankfurt opt against making his loan permanent.

The Dutchman has failed to convince the Bundesliga outfit that he deserves to feature in their long-term plans after a number of underwhelming performances.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that van de Beek will have limited options if he returns to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Manchester United could be forced into allowing Donny van de Beek to 'leave for free' after struggling to rediscover his best form during a loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman has been left in a 'pretty sad situation' since arriving at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' squad may be in line for a significant makeover when the summer window opens for business thanks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club last month, following lengthy and complicated negotiations with the Glazer family, resulting in there being fresh funds for boss Erik ten Hag.

The INEOS chief executive has wasted no time in attempting to make alterations behind the scenes, with Omar Berrada set to become Manchester United's new chief executive after finishing a period of gardening leave at Manchester City, and he will make cash available for reinforcements on the pitch.

Eintracht Frankfurt Preparing to Send Van De Beek Back to Old Trafford

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are not looking to take advantage of the option to turn van de Beek's loan move into a permanent agreement, according to German media outlet Bild, after he has put in a number of lacklustre performances since heading into new surroundings during the winter window.

The report suggests that the creative midfielder has fallen down the pecking order just a matter of months after his arrival at Deutsche Bank Park, resulting in him being restricted to only six appearances heading into the weekend, and he is in line to make a quickfire return to Old Trafford after failing to convince head coach Dino Toppmoller that he deserves to feature in his long-term plans.

A buy option worth £9.5million was inserted into the deal when Manchester United allowed Eintracht Frankfurt to secure van de Beek's services during the early stages of 2024, but statistics highlight that he has been unable to become a serious threat in the final third of the pitch over the course of the last two campaigns.

Donny van de Beek's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Progressive passes 2.50 3.16 Key passes 1.11 1.58 Shots 0.56 1.05 Expected goals 0.03 0.05 Goals 0.00 0.00 Statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that it is unlikely that van de Beek will make another appearance in a Manchester United shirt as the decision to allow him to go elsewhere in a bid to reignite his career emphasised that he has been deemed surplus to requirements by ten Hag.

The Red Devils will be facing a key decision if the 19-cap Netherlands international returns to Old Trafford as his £120,000-per-week contract will have 12 months to run in the summer, although there is an option for the agreement to be extended by a further year to lessen the chances of him eventually becoming a free agent.

Van de Beek has been on Manchester United's books since they parted with up to £40million in order to lure him away from Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax in September 2020, but he has been unable to display consistently-high performance levels which match the standards he set in his homeland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Donny van de Beek has only found the back of the net three times in the Premier League, with his last goalscoring performance in the English top flight coming in an Everton shirt against Arsenal in May 2022

Dean Jones - Van De Beek Has No Way Back at Man United

Jones believes that van de Beek has reached the end of his Manchester United career, regardless of whether ten Hag remains in the hot-seat or not, as he has failed to take advantage of the opportunity to prove his worth during a loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt during the second half of the season.

The respected journalist feels that the Red Devils will have to seriously consider allowing the former Everton loanee to seal his permanent exit without recouping a return on their investment if it becomes clear that there are limited potential destinations when the summer window opens.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"He is still only 26, so you would like to think this can turnaround, but you get to a stage with a player like this where you have to consider drawing a line under it. "Van de Beek has one year left at Manchester United, but the fact the loan spell at Frankfurt has failed to ignite any upturn in form or confidence suggests he is not going to be able to level-up to force his way into that team by next season. I doubt even a change of manager is going to change that. "It is a pretty sad situation because he should have been a good signing. If Frankfurt don’t want to buy him, the options for Manchester United are going to be another loan or a cheap sale elsewhere. At this stage, it might even be a case of agreeing to let him leave for free if it gets him off the wage bill."

Ten Hag Optimistic of Persuading Ratcliffe to Keep Him at Helm

Ten Hag is confident that he still has time to convince Ratcliffe that he deserves to remain in the Manchester United hot-seat heading into next season, according to ESPN, but he has not been offered assurances that he will stay in his role as the new-look hierarchy are continuing their audit of football operations.

The report suggests that the former Ajax head coach - who is approaching two years in charge - is convinced that a final decision has not been made over his future after being involved in planning for the summer transfer window, although INEOS' director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford has been monitoring other candidates for the job ahead of an alteration potentially being made.

It is understood that Ratcliffe has earmarked Gareth Southgate as his first-choice candidate to replace ten Hag if it is decided that a managerial change is needed, and Manchester United are increasingly confident of being able to lure the England boss back into club management.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the former Middlesbrough chief has already built a relationship with Brailsford, who has been handed a pivotal role at Old Trafford since Ratcliffe was installed as a Red Devils co-owner, while he is close to potential head of recruitment Dougie Freedman.

Ten Hag has been informed that qualifying for the Champions League is the top priority for the final months of the campaign, ahead of discussions being held over his future in the summer, but Manchester United are currently sitting comfortably adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

