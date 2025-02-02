Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will have an opportunity to up the ante and fight off competition from the likes of Arsenal for the signing of Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel after Marcus Rashford completes his Old Trafford departure, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The England international is on the verge of sealing a loan move to Aston Villa, which will involve the Red Devils' Premier League rivals covering more than 70 per cent of his salary and having a £40million option to turn the agreement into a permanent switch at the end of the campaign.

Patrick Dorgu is in line to become Manchester United's latest arrival, thanks to a deal worth up to £29.3million being agreed with Italian strugglers Lecce, but Amorim is in the market for further reinforcements ahead of Monday's 11pm deadline due to wanting to strengthen the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Red Devils in Position to Rival Gunners for Tel

Rashford's pending exit will result in upturn in funds at Old Trafford

Manchester United could beat Arsenal to the eleventh-hour acquisition of Tel after he has been pinpointed as the best available option to boost Amorim's frontline at this stage of the winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, and Rashford's pending departure will result in having enough funds to conclude negotiations.

Although the Red Devils and Gunners are threatening to make a last-gasp attempt to raid Bayern Munich after seeing the wide forward snub the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur despite a £50million deal being agreed earlier this week, they are in a race against time to lure him to Old Trafford or the Emirates Stadium.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are deliberating whether to pounce after initially being unable to consider making a move until Rashford found a fresh challenge, but Arsenal are also being more serious about aiming to recruit Tel due to boss Mikel Arteta struggling to bring in fresh attacking impetus.

Influential figures are currently in contact with the 19-year-old's camp over a potential switch to the Red Devils or Gunners, and the possibility of him moving to the Premier League for the first time in his career has not been ruled out despite rejecting Tottenham's advances a matter of days ago.

Manchester United are prepared to Tel on an initial loan deal even though their preference was to avoid temporary agreements as they aim to rejuvenate their squad for the long-term, GMS sources have learned, while Arsenal are monitoring his situation after intermediaries swamped them with offers to secure a host of attackers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel registered seven shots and won three ground duels during Bayern Munich's Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava earlier this week

Amorim Open-Minded Over Alternatives to Tel

Tactician ready for other options to crop up before deadline

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are remaining open-minded due to a belief that further opportunities to secure additional firepower and creativity will crop up in the final 24 hours of the winter transfer window, but there is an awareness that failing to pounce could allow Arsenal to recruit Tel.

Although the France under-21 international still has four-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £80,000-per-week, which has threatened to complicate matters, Bayern Munich have shown a willingness to sanction his departure after initially agreeing terms with Tottenham.

Manchester United are aware that the likes of Chelsea struggling to do late business could have a knock-on effect if they do not make a speedy decision on whether to meet the demands for Tel, GMS sources understand, while Amorim has also made finding a new destination for Tyrell Malacia a priority after a switch to Benfica fell through.

GMS sources recently revealed that Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen could make a last-minute departure because the Red Devils are prepared to allow him to leave without recouping a fee as he will otherwise move onto pastures new as a free agent when his deal expires in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/02/2025