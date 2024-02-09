Highlights Manchester United "could definitely live without Antony" and they are already seeing life beyond him at Old Trafford.

The winger has struggled to adjust to the Premier League and has faced off-the-pitch controversy.

Some inside Old Trafford have no faith that Antony will come good for Man Utd, as he struggles to break into Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United “could definitely live without Antony”, as transfer insider Dean Jones claims we’re already seeing life beyond the struggling winger at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has attempted to utilise the Red Devils star throughout the 2023/24 season but has yet to be convinced by his Premier League and Champions League displays.

Man Utd recently underwent a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to head football operations behind the scenes. Antony has been the subject of off-the-pitch controversy during his time in Manchester and hasn’t been able to provide full value for the fee the club paid for him.

Antony being phased out at Man Utd

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Antony towards the end of the 2022 summer transfer window, having previously worked under ten Hag during the duo’s time together at Ajax. The winger signed on the dotted line, and the Red Devils paid £86m to acquire the 23-year-old’s services.

Despite scoring on his Premier League debut in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal in September 2022, Antony struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League. The 15-cap Brazil international registered just six goal contributions in 25 top-flight appearances as Man Utd headed towards a third-place finish.

After a season of adjusting to English football, Antony would have hoped the 2023/24 campaign represented an opportunity to show his employers what he was capable of contributing on the pitch. However, his season was brought to a halt in September 2023 after being accused of subjecting his ex-partner to physical and mental abuse. The South American has maintained his innocence and voluntarily met with police forces in Manchester and Sao Paulo.

Having been suspended when the allegations were revealed, Antony returned to Man Utd’s matchday squad in October 2023 during their home 3-2 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray. Since his re-emergence at Old Trafford, the winger has struggled to find any form. Jones has told GIVEMESPORT (30th December 2023) that some inside Old Trafford have no faith that he will eventually come good for Man Utd.

Antony - stats compared to attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.11 19 Shots total 3.10 93 Successful take-ons 1.76 49 Touches (attacking penalty area) 4.33 55 Passes attempted 38.64 54 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 08-02-24

Dean Jones - Antony wouldn’t feature in a first-choice Man Utd team

Jones believes Antony wouldn’t get into Manchester United’s first-choice side ahead of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. The journalist hints that we are beginning to see a life without the winger at Old Trafford. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Man Utd could definitely live without Antony. We’re seeing a life beyond Antony, and he's still there. If you were to draw up your favourite Man Utd team at the moment, Antony wouldn't be in it. I think he would always be considered a second-string player for most United fans. “He hasn't had that conviction that you need to be a top Man Utd attacker. It could still come, but it could also be a time for Man Utd to seriously consider if they could live without him and try to find him a new club. It's tough because of the sum of money they paid him. But given the options you've now got in attack, there’s no doubt that Rashford, Hojlund and Garnacho is the way you want to go.”

Man Utd news, including latest Dan Ashworth claim

Manchester United didn’t make any signings during the 2024 winter transfer window, aiming to focus on their recruitment for the summer market. Ratcliffe could look to appoint a new sporting director to head business ahead of the window’s opening in June, as the Red Devils hope to improve their fortunes.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT (7th February) that current Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth is the favourite for the role at Old Trafford. The journalist has been informed that United could make their move imminently after suggestions that an approach would be made after the winter transfer window. Man Utd are looking to end a transfer strategy that hasn’t seen them win the Premier League title for over a decade.

Meanwhile, according to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are better placed to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney than Arsenal and Chelsea. The 27-year-old has recently returned to action after breaching rules on gambling but could depart the Gtech Community Stadium this summer. United want to add an experienced forward to their side to complement Hojlund in the final third.

Ten Hag’s side return to action when they face a tricky test at Aston Villa on 11th February, looking to close in on their West Midlands counterparts. United then remain on the road as they head to Luton Town on 18th February, hoping to avoid a major upset at Kenilworth Road.