Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is waiting to discover whether it will be possible to eventually get a deal over the line for Manuel Ugarte despite an opening bid for the Old Trafford target being snubbed by Paris Saint-Germain during the opening stages of the transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Dutch tactician has been looking to bolster his squad after being retained as the Red Devils' chief following a lengthy end-of-season review, while he is edging towards penning an extended contract after steering his side to FA Cup glory at rivals Manchester City's expense last month.

INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe was installed as a Manchester United co-owner when he acquired a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League giants in February and, having taken control of football operations, he is preparing to sanction arrivals ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Red Devils' Ugarte Proposal Snubbed

Ten Hag facing competition for Uruguay international

Manchester United have been left frustrated after an opening bid for Ugarte has been rejected by reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG, according to GMS sources, and they are in a race against time to decide whether to return to the negotiating table with a fresh proposal due to facing stiff competition for his signature.

The defensive midfielder, who is currently on international duty with Uruguay at the Copa America, is on course to find himself at the centre of a tug-of-war after working his way onto the radar of numerous European giants having made 37 appearances over the course of the 2023/24 season.

Ugarte has been pinpointed as a target by Manchester United as a potential partner for Kobbie Mainoo amid growing uncertainty over Casemiro's long-term future, but Bayern Munich are also considering a move, while there is additional interest from Serie A and a Premier League rival as preparations are made for the fast-approaching new term.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Casemiro Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Pass completion percentage 91.2 81.8 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.3 48.1 Ball recoveries 8.42 6.05 Tackles 4.56 3.77 Interceptions 1.86 0.82 Statistics correct as of 26/06/2024

GMS sources have been informed that the Red Devils' offer did not come close to meeting PSG's valuation of the 23-year-old, and it is likely that the French outfit will not consider sanctioning his exit for less than £50million after becoming a key part of head coach Luis Enrique's plans.

Ugarte still has four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £100,000-per-week, putting his current employers in a strong negotiating position, and Manchester United's hopes of striking a deal suffered a further blow thanks to PSG deciding against making a move for Bruno Guimaraes.

The £100million release clause written into the Newcastle United fan favourite's agreement has expired, and GMS sources have learned that the Parisians are unlikely to lodge a bid despite being admirers, resulting in there being less ambition to find a buyer for their current defensive midfielders.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte was instrumental in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 win over Marseille in September as he made eight tackles in the encounter, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Ligue 1 outing during the 2023/24 campaign

PSG Assessing Whether to Sell Ugarte

Ligue 1 champions could cash in to aid recruitment drive

Although GMS sources understand that PSG are still uncertain over whether they are open to cashing in on Ugarte ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline, key personnel behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes will not entertain forcing him out as they continue preparations for their Ligue 1 title defence.

Although the South American's departure could open the door for Enrique to make a move for Benfica teenager Joao Neves or Sporting's Denmark international Morten Hjulmand, who GMS recently revealed is also being tracked by Manchester United, the ex-Barcelona chief is still assessing his options due to being keen to strengthen his squad at centre-back and in attack.

Ugarte's exit would create additional urgency for PSG to reinforce their midfield, but the Red Devils have not lost all hope of being able to find a compromise over a summer deal as sanctioning the switch has not been ruled out if the right offer is put on the table in the coming weeks.

