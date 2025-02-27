Manchester United could attempt to leapfrog domestic rivals Newcastle United to the front of the queue for James Trafford's signature after the Burnley star's performances have resulted in him being pinpointed as a potential target to usurp Andre Onana as the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

In the aftermath of seeing his side seal a narrow midweek win over Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town, despite Patrick Dorgu being sent off a matter of weeks after his £30million arrival from Lecce, Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim is mulling over whether to secure a new shot-stopper in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese tactician is increasingly frustrated with the amount of errors being made by Onana, who has been one of the first names on the team sheet since sealing a £47.2million switch from Inter Milan in July 2023, leading to there being a possibility of Manchester United attempting to land Trafford despite facing competition from Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Red Devils and Magpies Interested in Trafford

Shot-stopper has played key role in Burnley's push for promotion

Manchester United could hijack Newcastle's move for Trafford when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, according to GMS sources, and they may attempt to sweeten the deal by making it clear that he would have the opportunity to make himself Amorim's first-choice option between the sticks.

The 22-year-old has played a crucial role in Burnley's push for an immediate return to the Premier League, resulting in his current employers slapping a £30million price tag on him when his admirers at St James' Park have become increasingly confident of being able to get the deal over the line following a lengthy pursuit.

But, in a significant twist, GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of frustrating Newcastle by reigniting negotiations for Trafford's services after they initially showed interest when he suffered relegation to the Championship last year.

Although Burnley do not need to cash in on the Under-21 European Championships winner, thanks to there still being just shy of two-and-a-half years remaining on his £25,000-per-week contract at Turf Moor, the Red Devils and Magpies will become increasingly confident of being able to turn his head if the Clarets miss out on promotion back to the top flight.

Trafford is on Manchester United's radar as a potential acquisition after Onana's form has led to Amorim and members of the recruitment department becoming increasingly concerned, GMS sources have learned, while it has also resulted in the decision being made to explore the market for a new custodian sooner than initially anticipated.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Trafford has made 66 saves in the Championship this season

Window of Opportunity to Win Trafford Chase

Amorim poised to assess goalkeeping situation in coming weeks

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United could still take advantage of a window of opportunity to make a move for Trafford if they decide to look more intensely at their options, despite Newcastle appearing to be making progress in their attempts to lure him to St James' Park ahead of next term.

The shot-stopper has been in his current surroundings since joining Burnley in a deal worth up to £19million from Manchester City in July 2023 and, having made himself one of the first names on the team sheet during Scott Parker's reign at Turf Moor, there is determination to keep him on board unless their demands are met.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Trafford and have confidence that pitching the possibility of him replacing Onana as the No.1 could be enough to turn his head away from Newcastle, GMS sources understand, but Amorim is poised to make a clearer assessment of his goalkeeping options in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils are not only considering landing an upgrade between the sticks as GMS sources recently revealed that they are keen to wrap up a deal for Sporting teenager Geovany Quenda before the transfer window officially reopens after he has shown a desire to join regardless of where they finish the campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/02/2025

