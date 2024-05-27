Highlights Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of turning Sofyan Amrabat's move from Fiorentina into a permanent agreement.

The Morocco international played a pivotal role in the Red Devils ending the season with silverware thanks to winning the FA Cup final.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Manchester United will look at retaining Amrabat's services if boss Erik ten Hag is sacked.

Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat could be handed the chance to extend his Old Trafford stay after being 'criminally underused' during his loan spell from Fiorentina, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Erik ten Hag's potential sacking will play a pivotal role in deciding the defensive midfielder's future.

The Dutch tactician got his hands on a second trophy over the course of his first two seasons at the helm as he led the Red Devils to FA Cup glory thanks to sealing a 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City - courtesy of goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo - at Wembley last weekend.

Although INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other board members were due to open initial discussions over whether to axe ten Hag when an end-of-season review got underway on Monday, plans have also been put in place for the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

Red Devils Forcing Amrabat to Remain Patient Over Future

Amrabat has not been made aware of whether he has a long-term future at Manchester United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and the Red Devils have also stopped short of holding discussions with Fiorentina over whether they want to take advantage of the option to turn the loan deal into a permanent agreement.

Writing in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist suggests that the managerial situation at Old Trafford will dictate whether the Morocco international - who made his 30th appearance for the Premier League giants in the FA Cup final victory - is kept in his current surroundings heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

In the aftermath of being handed a start under the Wembley arch in Casemiro's absence, Amrabat admitted that staying with Manchester United is a possibility as talks are set to take place behind the scenes, while he also hinted that his wish is to become a permanent member of the squad.

Sofyan Amrabat's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Casemiro Sofyan Amrabat Casemiro Pass completion percentage 87.0 81.8 Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.8 48.1 Progressive passes 6.35 5.09 Passes into the final third 5.96 5.64 Interceptions 0.77 0.77 Statistics correct as of 27/05/2024

The Red Devils will have to fork out £21.4million if they want to keep the 27-year-old at Old Trafford, having agreed the fee during initial negotiations with his parent club in September, meaning they would part with in the region of £30million in total after also shaking hands on an £8.5million loan fee.

Dean Jones - Ten Hag Should Have Given Amrabat More Opportunities at Old Trafford

Jones believes that ten Hag has been guilty of refusing to give Amrabat enough game time to demonstrate his capabilities, which could come back to haunt the former Ajax head coach as he fights to save his job during internal discussions led by co-owner Ratcliffe over the course of the coming days.

The respected journalist is adamant that the ex-Utrecht man's performance in the FA Cup final highlighted that he has the talent to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League, and it would not come as a shock if the Red Devils opt to take advantage of the buy option written into his loan deal should a change be made in the dugout.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Sofyan Amrabat has been criminally underused when you consider the flaws that Manchester United have had in their side this season. "That FA Cup final performance was evidence of what he is capable of, and to leave it until the last day to shine through like that might be one of the things that reflects badly on Erik ten Hag in his review. "Why was he only starting 10 Premier League games in a season when they really struggled to find a good performer in his position? "He is definitely Premier League standard and, if ten Hag does leave Manchester United, it would not be a surprise to see Amrabat targeted for another season at Old Trafford."

Amrabat Wanted by Man United's Premier League Rivals

Amrabat could be handed a Premier League lifeline even if Manchester United eventually opt against keeping him among their options heading into next season as, according to The Sun, domestic rivals Crystal Palace and Fulham are circling for his signature after putting plans in place for the summer.

The report suggests that both London clubs have been put on red alert due to the Old Trafford loanee's potential availability and, ahead of getting his hands on silverware for the fifth time in his career, the Eagles and Cottagers sent scouts to watch him in action during the closing stages of the campaign.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United had made the decision to send Amrabat back to Fiorentina following the expiry of his loan spell, which would have given Crystal Palace and Fulham hope of striking a deal, but an upturn in form has led to the hierarchy contemplating making a U-turn.

