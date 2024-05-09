Highlights Manchester United are more open to selling Harry Maguire instead of Victor Lindelof due to there being fears of him eventually leaving as a free agent.

The Red Devils are willing to offload the England international for a cut-price fee because of being set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that new Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will wait until after Euro 2024 before potentially cashing in on Maguire.

Manchester United star Harry Maguire is 'more likely' than teammate Victor Lindelof to seal his Old Trafford departure during the summer, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could hold off sanctioning his exit until after Euro 2024.

The INEOS chief executive completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils two-and-a-half months ago, allowing the Premier League giants to enter a new era, and he has wasted no time in making his mark after agreeing to take control of football operations following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family.

Although there are doubts over whether Erik ten Hag has a long-term future in the Manchester United hot-seat, with new technical director Jason Wilcox running the rule over whether the Dutch tactician deserves to remain in his position, plans are being made ahead of the summer window.

Red Devils Open to Selling Maguire for Significant Loss

Manchester United are open to accepting a cut-price bid for Maguire in the coming months, according to Football Insider, as they want to avoid the possibility of the central defender walking away from Old Trafford as a free agent at the end of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the Red Devils would consider an offer in the region of £20million, which would result in them making a considerable loss after spending £80million in order to lure the England international away from Leicester City in August 2019, and he has been earmarked as a priority to cash in on.

It is understood that Manchester United are considering whether to offer Everton the opportunity to land Maguire in a high-profile swap deal which would see Jarrad Branthwaite head in the opposite direction as Ratcliffe is keen to resist the temptation of meeting their domestic rivals' £70million demands.

Harry Maguire's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Jarrad Branthwaite Harry Maguire Jarrad Branthwaite Pass completion percentage 83.1 79.6 Percentage of aerial duels won 78.4 68.2 Clearances 4.51 4.69 Blocks 1.79 1.38 Interceptions 1.36 1.53 Tackles 1.30 1.87 Statistics correct as of 09/05/2024

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column, respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed that it remains to be seen whether West Ham United will reignite their interest in signing the 31-year-old after they came close to acquiring his services less than 12 months ago, but a move ahead of the June 30 financial cut-off point is unlikely.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire made four tackles during Manchester United's 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Liverpool last month, which is his joint-highest tally in a Premier League appearance this season

Dean Jones - Ratcliffe Hopeful he Can Increase Maguire Demands After Euro 2024

Although Jones understands that Manchester United are more likely to offload Maguire than Lindelof when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, Ratcliffe will not entertain doing business with any of the centre-back's suitors until after returning from Euro 2024 as impressive performances in Germany could play into his current employers' hands.

The reputable journalist is aware that the Red Devils are hoping to be able to increase the former Sheffield United man's price tag to in the region of £30million if he shines in an England shirt at the tournament, despite being set to enter the final 12 months of his £190,000-per-week contract.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It’s true that Harry Maguire is more likely than Victor Lindelof to leave Manchester United this summer, but the club are not really putting a figure on him at the moment because there is still scope to try to get as much as they can for him. "At £20million, you would be looking at a huge loss from what they paid Leicester originally, and that is going to be the case no matter what. "But I don’t really expect anything to happen with Maguire until after Euro 2024 and, by then, he might have had a great summer tournament and possibly have even been part of a winning team. "It makes sense that Manchester United could use that situation to benefit them and get him up towards the £25million or £30million mark."

Old Trafford Hierarchy Keeping Tabs on Olise

Manchester United are battling it out with a host of other admirers to land Michael Olise, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and the new-look hierarchy have been keeping tabs on his performances during the closing stages of the campaign as they consider whether to lure the winger away from Crystal Palace.

The Italian reporter suggests that a release clause worth in the region of £60million will be active when the summer window opens for business, and INEOS are well-informed on what it would take to ensure the France under-21 international heads to Old Trafford after making 88 appearances during his time in south London.

Related Man Utd 'Convinced' to Seal 'Big' £60m Summer Deal Manchester United have set their sights on completing the signing of Michael Olise after putting plans in place ahead of the transfer window

Although GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Palace would prefer to offload central defender Marc Guehi instead of Olise, the capital club will be left helpless if Manchester United or another of his suitors opt to trigger his release clause as it will result in him being able to hold face-to-face negotiations over personal terms.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored