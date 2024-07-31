Highlights Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of acquiring Matthijs de Ligt ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The Red Devils have been forced into a rethink over their recruitment plans after Leny Yoro suffered an injury in pre-season.

Bayern Munich will need to lower the price tag they slapped on de Ligt in order for Manchester United to pounce.

Manchester United are leaving their options open and could attempt to get a deal over the line for Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt in the aftermath of Old Trafford recruit Leny Yoro suffering an injury during the pre-season tour of the United States, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The teenage centre-back completed a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille earlier this month, resulting in Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag being overjoyed that he had improved his defensive options as the new campaign looms, but he may be forced into a rethink over his transfer plans due to the new arrival being forced onto the sidelines.

Joshua Zirkzee has also made the move to Manchester United for £36.5million after spearheading Bologna to Champions League qualification, but sporting director Dan Ashworth is looking to oversee further deals after being set the challenge of leading the Premier League giants' recruitment drive ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Red Devils Could Land De Ligt After Yoro Injury

Discussions have remained open with Dutchman's camp

Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of making a U-turn and reaching an agreement with Bayern Munich for de Ligt despite initially putting a deal on hold, according to GMS sources, as ten Hag is assessing his options after Yoro picked up an injury during the opening days of his Red Devils career.

The Bundesliga heavyweights are in a strong negotiating position as the Netherlands international still has three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £260,000-per-week at the Allianz Arena, but there is still doubt surrounding his long-term future as the closure of the transfer window edges closer.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have remained in talks with de Ligt's camp about a potential move to Old Trafford and, in a huge twist, they have not shut down the possibility of pouncing after their defensive plans were rocked thanks to Yoro limping off during the pre-season friendly defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Matthijs de Ligt's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Leny Yoro Matthijs de Ligt Leny Yoro Pass completion percentage 93.9 92.1 Clearances 3.38 3.27 Interceptions 1.23 1.21 Tackles 0.97 1.21 Blocks 0.91 0.67 Statistics correct as of 31/07/2024

The Red Devils are continuing to strive for good value in the market, with their days of being held to ransom gone since INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe was installed as a co-owner, and Bayern Munich will have to lower their demands in order for the 24-year-old to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that the Bavarian outfit are holding out for in the region of £42million for de Ligt, but there is an understanding that the former Ajax and Juventus man has remained eager to join Manchester United and compete in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs de Ligt made 70 appearances under Erik ten Hag when they worked together at Ajax, while he found the back of the net eight times and registered a further five assists

Ten Hag Poised to Keep Maguire at Old Trafford

Final decision needs to be made on Lindelof's future

GMS sources have learned that Harry Maguire is in line to remain at Manchester United as ten Hag is still waiting to discover how long Yoro will be out of action due to assessments taking place, but it remains plausible that a fresh centre-back will be recruited as the Frenchman's time on the sidelines will create a knock-on effect.

The Red Devils saw World Cup winner Raphael Varane walk away from Old Trafford when his contract expired at the end of last month, resulting in plans being put in place to be active in the market instead of taking the risk of being left vulnerable if injuries occurred during the early stages of the fast-approaching campaign.

Although Maguire is on course to stay in his current surroundings, despite entering the final 12 months of his £190,000-per-week agreement, GMS sources have been told that a final decision has not been made on whether to cash in on Victor Lindelof ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut.

