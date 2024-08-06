Highlights Manchester United are seriously considering whether to offer Sofyan Amrabat a route back to Old Trafford by sealing a permanent move from Fiorentina.

Erik ten Hag has been forced to move onto alternative targets after being unable to tempt Paris Saint-Germain into lowering their demands for Manuel Ugarte.

Andre, Richard Rios, Youssouf Fofana and Morten Hjulmand have also been on Manchester United's radar as they seek a new defensive midfielder.

Manchester United are mulling over whether to turn their attentions towards sealing Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat's return to Old Trafford on a permanent basis after being left frustrated in their attempts to tempt Paris Saint-Germain into selling Manuel Ugarte, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has made two additions to his senior squad since the summer transfer window opened for business, with teenage central defender Leny Yoro being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

Joshua Zirkzee was also persuaded to join Manchester United in a £36.5million deal after spearheading Bologna to Champions League qualification, but new sporting director Dan Ashworth has been forced to concentrate on alternative options after being unable to get a deal over the line for Ugarte.

Red Devils May Make Major Amrabat U-Turn

Moroccan pinpointed as most attainable defensive midfield option

Manchester United are seriously considering whether to make a huge U-turn and offer Amrabat a quickfire return to Old Trafford, according to GMS sources, while Andre, Richard Rios, Youssouf Fofana and Morten Hjulmand have also been pinpointed as potential recruits as ten Hag aims to secure a defensive midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

Although the Red Devils turned down the opportunity to keep the Morocco international when they had the opportunity to turn his loan switch into a permanent agreement worth a combined total of close to £30million, there remains a possibility that he will head back to familiar surroundings in the coming weeks.

GMS sources have been informed that Amrabat has been identified as the most attainable option as they seek an alternative to Ugarte, while ten Hag was happy with the way he performed during the latter stages of his temporary stay as he played a key role in Manchester United winning the FA Cup in May.

Sofyan Amrabat's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Manuel Ugarte Sofyan Amrabat Manuel Ugarte Pass completion percentage 87.0 91.2 Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.8 48.3 Tackles 2.60 4.56 Blocks 1.92 1.26 Clearances 1.83 1.16 Interceptions 0.77 1.86 Statistics correct as of 06/08/2024

Recruiting the 27-year-old, who made 30 appearances in a Red Devils shirt during the 2023/24 campaign, is also seen as an attractive solution as he understands the project on offer at Old Trafford and was comfortable in the environment he found himself in when he left Fiorentina on loan.

Amrabat has always been in the picture as a possible acquisition despite Manchester United ending last term with little intention of keeping him, GMS sources have learned, and he is firmly in their sights after PSG have refused to lower their demands for Ugarte as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sofyan Amrabat previously featured under Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at Utrecht, racking up 11 goal contributions over the course of 50 appearances

Ten Hag Unwilling to Alter Stance Over Ugarte

Premier League giants keen to avoid spending big on Uruguayan

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have walked away from a potential deal for Ugarte as they are keen to emphasise that they will no longer cave in and pay over the odds for transfer targets after previously spending big on the likes of Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

The Uruguay international had been earmarked as the first-choice defensive midfielder that ten Hag wanted to recruit, but the Red Devils have been unwilling to match his current valuation and they will only entertain reopening negotiations if reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG lower his price tag.

Manchester United were hopeful that they could land Ugarte for a cut-price fee after his current employers acquired Joao Neves from Benfica, GMS sources recently revealed, but that has not proven to be the case and they have been unable to raise cash through the sales of Casemiro or Scott McTominay.

Related Man Utd Set to Announce Third Summer Signing 'Very Soon' The 16-year-old starlet is set to complete his medical in the coming days ahead of a move to Old Trafford.

Andre is considered a good-value option by the Red Devils, but there have been reservations over luring him away from Fluminense in the past, while Rios appears to be too expensive as Palmeiras will hold out for a minimum of £50million as he has a £84million release clause written into his contract.

Although GMS sources understand that Manchester United have scouting reports on Monaco's Fofana, he seems set to complete a move to AC Milan, and Sporting talisman Hjulmand is admired by key figures but will be difficult to secure as he has a lucrative buyout option and the Portuguese giants do not want to cash in.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt