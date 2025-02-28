Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to complete the summer signings of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha and Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen as there is confidence that they could form a formidable partnership at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although up to 200 members of staff are at risk of being made redundant as minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues restructuring the Red Devils at corporate level, head coach Ruben Amorim is still identifying transfer targets as preparations are made for his first full season at the helm.

Patrick Dorgu was Manchester United's most expensive acquisition ahead of the winter deadline earlier this month, thanks to a £30million deal being agreed with Serie A strugglers Lecce, but the Portuguese tactician is determined to secure additional firepower when the opportunity arises.

Red Devils Showing Interest in Landing Cunha

Brazilian could help to bring best out of primary striker target

Manchester United are tempted to make a move for Cunha if they succeed in getting the deal over the line for primary striker target Osimhen, according to GMS sources, as there is belief that the Wolves talisman would complement the Nigeria international thanks to his versatility in the final third of the pitch.

The Red Devils are already aware that they will be able to leave their Premier League counterparts helpless by triggering the £62million release clause inserted into the contract he signed earlier this month, making him an even more attractive proposition as Amorim seeks to make upgrades to his squad.

GMS sources have been informed that Cunha has caught Manchester United's eye after shining for a Wolves side battling to avoid relegation to the Championship, leading to them being open to negotiating a deal if they succeed in accruing enough funds to also land Osimhen when he returns to parent club Napoli from his loan spell at Galatasaray.

The Red Devils are continuing to keep tabs on the Brazilian forward, who has been described as 'sensational' by Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards, as there are ongoing doubts over whether he will remain at Molineux after gaining widespread interest despite putting pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal.

Osimhen has emerged as Manchester United's first-choice option to become their new starting marksman, resulting in them wanting to pounce in the summer, but GMS sources have learned influential figures are adamant that Cunha would help to bring the best out of him if he also embarks on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha registered six shots and made one key pass during Wolverhampton Wanderers' midweek defeat to Fulham

Sales Poised to Boost Amorim in Cunha Race

Garnacho and Rashford departures would improve budget

GMS sources have been told that the likelihood of Manchester United looking to win the race for Cunha will rise significantly if they succeed in increasing their budget by sanctioning the departure of Alejandro Garnacho and cash in on Marcus Rashford following his loan spell with Aston Villa.

The latter's move to the Midlands included an option to become permanent for £40million, which would come as a welcome boost as Amorim aims to bring in attacking reinforcements, and that cash could be put towards raiding domestic counterparts Wolves for their 25-year-old talisman.

Manchester United are attracted to Cunha due to his ability to play across the frontline, GMS sources understand, while there is optimism that his creativity would result in Osimhen being presented with regular goalscoring opportunities if they are both added to the squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Could Hijack Newcastle Move' for £30m Star in Summer Manchester United could leave Newcastle United frustrated by attempting to win the race for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford

GMS sources recently revealed that the former Atletico Madrid man has been pinpointed as a potential replacement for Garnacho, and there is confidence that he would be interested in sealing a switch to a big-hitting Premier League side after fighting to keep Wolves in the top flight.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/02/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox