Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim and influential figures behind the scenes will consider signing Dusan Vlahovic for a cut-price fee as Old Trafford has become a viable destination thanks to Juventus dropping their demands ahead of the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Fresh from unveiling plans to build a 100,000-seater stadium as minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues looking to make significant adjustments off the pitch, the Red Devils are putting plans in place to bolster a squad which has found itself adrift of the European qualification spots.

Patrick Dorgu was Manchester United's most expensive acquisition ahead of last month's winter deadline, with his £30million arrival from Serie A strugglers Lecce being completed when Amorim had a limited budget thanks to financial issues, and Vlahovic's decreased valuation has made him a potential recruit ahead of next season.

Amorim May Pounce Amid Vlahovic Price Cut

Serbia international poised to be put on market with lower valuation

Manchester United could sign Vlahovic for a shockingly low fee during the summer, according to GMS sources, as Juventus have turned their attentions towards sanctioning his departure after they were unable to convince him to commit his long-term future to the Italian giants by penning fresh terms.

The striker is edging towards the final 12 months of a contract which allows him to pocket close to £315,000-per-week, leading to the Bianconeri being open to offers due to concerns that he may otherwise head through the Allianz Stadium exit door as a free agent at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are among a host of Premier League sides to have considered a move for Vlahovic, who has racked up 16 goal contributions in all competitions this season, and a bid as low as £25million could be enough to get the deal over the line.

Juventus have come to terms with the fact that they are in line to make a significant loss on the Serbia international as they forked out £66.6million when they beat Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to his signature in January 2022, but their decreased demands may play into the Red Devils' hands as they seek a centre forward at good value.

Although £35million has been set as Vlahovic's price tag, GMS sources have learned that he could be allowed to move onto pastures new for less than that figure as senior figures in his current surroundings have conceded it is an ambitious valuation when there is so little time left on his contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has been averaging a goal every 165 minutes in Serie A this season

Red Devils Face Stiff Competition for Vlahovic

Host of Premier League rivals have also shown interest in frontman

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are in danger of facing stiff competition for Vlahovic's signature if they choose to head to the negotiating table as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton have also shown interest to varying degrees and may reignite their pursuit due to his availability.

The 25-year-old marksman, who has been described as 'world-class' by Bologna chief Vincenzo Italiano, could find himself at the centre of a tug-of-war to tempt him to the Premier League for the first time in his career as admirers are sniffing an opportunity to pounce when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Vlahovic has been deemed further than ever from signing a new contract at Juventus, GMS sources understand, and head coach Thiago Motta has presented the likes of Manchester United with a chance to profit as they intend to bring in a replacement and have been impressed by Randal Kolo Muani's impact since his loan arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Fiorentina fan favourite is not the only centre forward on Amorim's radar as GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils have refused to rule out the possibility of turning their attentions towards recruiting Porto's Samu Aghehowa as they go in search of securing additional firepower.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/03/2025

