Highlights Manchester United are reportedly preparing to put a short-term contract offer on the table for David De Gea a matter of months after his departure.

The Spain international has been without a club since heading through the Old Trafford exit door at the expiry of his £375,000-per-week contract.

Erik ten Hag is mulling over whether to hand De Gea a route back to the Red Devils as he prepares for Andre Onana's involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manchester United luring David De Gea back to Old Trafford would come as a 'major surprise', but transfer insider Dean Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of a 'crazy day' involving the Spaniard taking place.

Having led the Red Devils to Carabao Cup glory and Champions League qualification during his first season at the helm, boss Erik ten Hag looked to stamp his mark in the summer window by drafting in Andre Onana after striking a £47.2million deal with Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old's arrival spelled the end of De Gea's Manchester United career, with him officially leaving when his £375,000-per-week contract expired at the end of June, but there is speculation over whether a quickfire return may be on the cards.

De Gea involved in unexpected U-turn

Manchester United are planning to offer De Gea a fresh short-term contract in a dramatic U-turn, according to The Sun, after ten Hag has started to put plans in place ahead of losing Onana for a significant period of the campaign.

The report suggests the Red Devils were caught off-guard when the Cameroonian - who has kept four clean sheets in his opening 14 appearances for the club - came out of international retirement, meaning he will head to the Africa Cup of Nations shortly after the turn of the year.

But respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that De Gea may not be interested in heading back to Old Trafford due to being left disappointed with how his departure was handled after more than a decade on Manchester United's books.

David De Gea's season-by-season Manchester United career Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets 2011/12 39 47 15 2012/13 41 42 12 2013/14 52 55 20 2014/15 43 43 14 2015/16 49 48 19 2016/17 45 40 16 2017/18 46 35 22 2018/19 47 63 10 2019/20 43 44 15 2020/21 36 46 12 2021/22 46 66 10 2022/23 58 61 25 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It is understood that the goalkeeper initially committed his future to the Red Devils by penning a contract extension following the conclusion of last season, but the Premier League giants backed out of the agreement and a less lucrative proposal was put on the table instead, resulting in him heading through the exit door.

De Gea's departure did not go down well within the Manchester United dressing room, with teammates understood to be seething at his treatment.

The 32-year-old has been seeking a fresh challenge since leaving ten Hag's charges, but Real Madrid opted against offering a chance to revive his career despite holding discussions with his representatives after Thibaut Courtois suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August, while a reunion with ex-Red Devils teammate Cristiano Ronaldo failed to come to fruition even though Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr showed interest.

De Gea may end up returning to his homeland as La Liga sides Valencia and Real Betis have been mulling over whether to make a move, meaning Manchester United will need to up the ante if their interest is genuine.

Jones has conceded it would come as a shock if De Gea seals a Manchester United return, particularly as ten Hag would be running the risk of unsettling first-choice shot-stopper Onana if he turns towards the 45-cap Spain international.

But the reputable journalist believes seeing the former Atletico Madrid man back at Old Trafford, having initially headed to the Premier League in a £18.9million transfer 12 years ago, cannot be ruled out and it would be among the most unlikely signings in the Red Devils' recent history.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It would be a major surprise to see De Gea return. On one hand, it could undermine Onana as he settles into being the club's No.1 and, beyond that, you would have to wonder how De Gea himself would feel about returning to that environment. "I’m not going to say it’s impossible because football does throw up these scenarios from time to time that blow our minds, but it really will be a crazy day if we see De Gea back between the sticks in a Manchester United shirt. "Obviously, Manchester United have to be sure they are adequately backed up in the goalkeeping department for the second half of the season, but if he didn’t fit the philosophy last season, why would he now? "We’ve seen some dramatic and unpredictable storylines at Old Trafford, and this one would be right up there with the most wild."

Man United set sights on landing £40m star

Manchester United's interest in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is refusing to go away, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with the Red Devils preparing to head to the negotiating table in the coming months.

The Italian journalist suggests ten Hag, who suffered his 19th defeat at the Old Trafford helm thanks to a 3-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City last weekend, is an admirer of the Frenchman and pinpointed bolstering his backline as a priority during an internal meeting with the hierarchy last month.

Manchester United initially looked at landing Todibo during the summer, with The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently telling GIVEMESPORT that he had been identified as a target while attempting to offload Harry Maguire.

It is understood that the Red Devils held discussions with the 23-year-old's representatives ahead of the September deadline and, although a move failed to come to fruition, he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford.

But Nice are likely to seek £40million for Todibo as his contract still has just shy of four years to run, leaving the Ligue 1 side in a strong negotiating position.