Highlights Manchester United are among the clubs at the front of the queue to acquire Stuttgart marksman Serhou Guirassy during the fast-approaching January window.

The Red Devils are facing competition from a host of Premier League rivals and overseas clubs after the Guinea international has made a prolific start to the season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Guirassy fits the bill as boss Erik ten Hag aims to find a solution to Manchester United's goalscoring problems.

Manchester United target Serhou Guirassy is what the Red Devils are 'crying out for right now', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the Stuttgart star would see a move to Old Trafford as a 'fantastic opportunity'.

Although the Red Devils spent close to £175million on reinforcements before the summer deadline, Erik ten Hag's side have endured a poor start to the campaign and are at serious risk of crashing out of the Champions League as they go into the final group stage clash against Bayern Munich sitting bottom of the pile.

Manchester United's struggles could result in the Dutch tactician, who headed to the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career last year, dipping into the transfer market when the winter window opens for business next month.

Red Devils among favourites to sign Guirassy

Manchester United and Premier League rivals Newcastle United are in pole position to land Guirassy at the turn of the year, according to Football Insider, despite facing competition from a host of clubs after he has made a stunning start to the campaign.

The report suggests the Red Devils' hopes of winning the race for the striker, whose Stuttgart contract has close to two-and-a-half years to run and is worth more than £35,000-per-week, have increased after fellow suitors Fulham's interest has cooled due to not being optimistic of beating other sides to his signature.

Guirassy has worked his way onto Manchester United's radar after going into the weekend having found the back of the net 17 times since the campaign got underway, while also notching a further two assists in 12 appearances, and his prolific form has resulted in approaching the festive period as the Bundesliga's second-leading marksman.

Bundesliga's top goalscorers this season Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 18 Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) 16 Lois Openda (RB Leipzig) 10 Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg) 9 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) 8 Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen) 8 Deniz Undav (Stuttgart) 8 All statistics according to Bundesliga up to and including December 7, 2023

Although the Red Devils are aware that they are able to land the Guinea international by triggering the release clause written into his Stuttgart contract, which stands at close to £15million, West Ham United, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Everton, Burnley, Real Betis, Villarreal, Lyon, Ajax and Saudi Pro League sides are providing further competition for his services.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guirassy is open to sealing a move to the Premier League despite his current employers being eager to block a mid-season switch, but he has reservations over joining a side where he will not be handed regular game time.

It is understood that Manchester United have joined Newcastle, Roma and AC Milan in holding discussions with Stuttgart as they attempt to gain more information ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table next month.

Jones believes Guirassy would solve Manchester United's issues in the final third of the pitch as he would head to Old Trafford with bags of confidence after enjoying a goal-laden start to the campaign with Stuttgart.

The reputable journalist feels the 27-year-old would be interested in joining the Red Devils as he has ambitions of taking his game to another level, but ten Hag would be set the task of ensuring he maintains his fine form if he ends up completing the switch.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Guirassy is what Manchester United are crying out for right now. He is a goalscorer who is confident and in-form. "He is looking to project himself onto another level, in his late 20s, and it would be a fantastic opportunity for him to get to that stage in this moment of his career and make the most of it. "Manchester United haven't got players like this at the moment. If they're going to dip into the market in January, they have to be signing players that are confident, happy and in-form. They have to try and keep them that way, more importantly."

Player power could spell the end for Ten Hag

Ten Hag is battling to keep players onside after they have become disillusioned following a poor start to the season which has seen them already break into double figures for defeats, according to ESPN, and there are serious concerns behind the scenes that the mood inside the dressing room will dip even further if there is not an upturn in form.

The report suggests the 53-year-old, who has guided the Red Devils to more than 50 wins during his time at the helm, has made some key personnel unhappy thanks to intense training sessions and cavalier tactics making his side easier for opponents to break down.

Ten Hag's public bust-up with Jadon Sancho, who has been cast aside since claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post after being left out of the matchday squad for the September defeat to Arsenal, has also not helped matters.

That is because it is understood that half of the dressing room have turned against the former Ajax chief as a result of the England international's continued exile and his refusal to act on concerns raised over his playing style.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag will not hold discussions over a new contract before Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been confirmed as a minority owner at Manchester United.