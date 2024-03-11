Highlights Manchester United are likely to reach a compromise with Newcastle United as they bid to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director.

The Magpies have informed new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he will have to fork out a £21million compensation fee for the 53-year-old.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs is confident that Ashworth will head to Old Trafford after being put on gardening leave by Newcastle.

Manchester United sporting director target Dan Ashworth's move to Old Trafford 'isn't really in any doubt' after he was put on gardening leave by Newcastle United, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that a compromise is expected to be reached in club-to-club negotiations.

Having completed his purchase of a minority stake in the Red Devils last month, INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe has wasted no time in seeking to make his mark by attempting to oversee key behind-the-scenes changes a matter of weeks after his arrival in the boardroom.

The billionaire is looking to take Manchester United in a different direction after holding lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family and tasking boss Erik ten Hag with securing Champions League qualification, but he has faced difficulties when it has come to trying to swoop in for Ashworth.

Red Devils Make Progress in Ashworth Negotiations

Manchester United have been informed that they will have to pay a £21million compensation fee if they want to appoint Ashworth ahead of his gardening leave ending in January 2026, according to the Shields Gazette, as Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley is standing firm and refusing to lower her demands.

The report suggests that the 53-year-old's St James' Park contract does not have a set release clause, having penned the deal when he was made responsible for the Tyneside outfit's overarching sporting strategy, football development and recruitment at all age levels in June 2022, but talks over a switch to Old Trafford progressed last week.

Newcastle made the decision to place Ashworth on gardening leave in February, when he told the hierarchy that he wanted to embark on a fresh challenge at Manchester United after an approach was made, but they have refused to sanction his move due to their Premier League rivals opting against meeting their financial expectations.

Ratcliffe has blasted the Magpies for their actions, claiming that depriving Ashworth of the opportunity to do his job for an extensive period of time is 'absurd', but that has not altered the Public Investment Fund's stance and they are refusing to budge despite being aware of the Red Devils' ongoing interest.

Respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have a plan of action as they look to up the ante in their pursuit, but it would come as a shock if Newcastle's demands are met for the former Brighton & Hove Albion technical director.

Ashworth has a long-standing relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford, who has adopted a leading role behind the scenes at Old Trafford due to being INEOS' head of sport, and that has resulted in him being a key target as the new board members look to stamp their authority.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The top four most expensive signings in Newcastle United's entire history have come during Dan Ashworth's spell as sporting director, with Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes joining for a combined total of more than £190million

Ben Jacobs - Ratcliffe Expected to Find Compromise over Compensation Fee

Although Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Manchester United playing the waiting game if Newcastle continue to hold out for more than £20million, he understands that Ashworth is on course to eventually be installed as the Red Devils' new sporting director.

The reputable journalist believes that the Public Investment Fund's decision to put England's ex-director of development on gardening leave highlighted that his move is in the pipeline, while there is growing confidence that a compromise will eventually be reached as further discussions take place.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"If Manchester United get to a point where they are prepared to wait, whether it gets done today, tomorrow or next week becomes less relevant because they have got more time. "Everyone knows that Dan Ashworth will end up at Manchester United. His move to Old Trafford isn't really in any doubt, otherwise Newcastle wouldn't have announced that he was leaving. "It's just a case of ironing out the club-to-club negotiations, and I eventually expect a compromise to be reached."

Mainoo Set for Hefty Pay Rise at Old Trafford

Kobbie Mainoo is in line to treble his salary if he signs a new contract, according to The Sun, as Manchester United have set their sights on rewarding their academy graduate with a £60,000-per-week deal after he has broken into the forefront of ten Hag's plans since the start of the season.

The report suggests that the Red Devils opened discussions with the central midfielder over fresh terms earlier this month, having seen him rack up a 12th consecutive Premier League start as Everton were brushed aside last weekend, and he would be tied to Old Trafford until the summer of 2030 if he puts pen-to-paper.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will not make Sofyan Amrabat's loan move from Fiorentina permanent because of being overtaken by Mainoo, who has been posting better statistics since his breakthrough, in the pecking order.

Kobbie Mainoo's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Sofyan Amrabat in the Premier League this season Kobbie Mainoo Sofyan Amrabat Short pass completion percentage 88.4 86.0 Clearances 2.03 1.69 Interceptions 1.06 0.70 Key passes 0.57 0.56 Shots 0.41 0.28 Statistics correct as of 11/03/2024

It has emerged that Mainoo's camp are remaining calm over his prospects of securing a lucrative new contract as plans were initially put in place for him to continue developing at Manchester United before heading to the negotiating table with key decision-makers behind the scenes.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref