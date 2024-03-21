Highlights Dan Ashworth is in line to eventually head to Manchester United despite being forced to remain patient after being placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United.

The Red Devils have been involved in constructive discussions as they look to reach a compromise with the 53-year-old's current employers.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Manchester United are in no doubt over acquiring Ashworth's services.

Manchester United are continuing to pursue Dan Ashworth and the Newcastle United sporting director 'will ultimately join' the new-look hierarchy at Old Trafford, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could be forced to play the waiting game as their Premier League rivals are in the driving seat for negotiations.

The Red Devils entered a new era when Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his 25 per cent purchase of the club last month, allowing him to be installed as co-owner and take control of football operations after holding lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and the INEOS chief executive has wasted no time attempting to make changes behind the scenes.

Although Omar Berrada has been appointed as Manchester United's new chief executive, having been heavily involved with arch-rivals Manchester City, Ashworth is being courted ahead of potentially walking away from Newcastle and playing a key role in their domestic rivals' recruitment drive.

Red Devils Making Progress in Ashworth Discussions

Manchester United have been involved in constructive talks with Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales after upping the ante in their pursuit of Ashworth, according to i News, but a sizeable gap in valuations has remained despite his current employers making further demands.

The report suggests that the Magpies - who put the 53-year-old in charge of their overarching sporting strategy, football development and recruitment at all age levels when he was appointed as their sporting director in June 2022 - are pushing for a ban to be put in place which stops the Red Devils being able to raid St James' Park in the upcoming transfer windows.

It is understood that Manchester United will have to part with a £21million compensation package if they want to land Ashworth ahead of his period of gardening leave being due to end in January 2026 as Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley has shown no signs of lowering her demands.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that it is a matter of time before Ashworth is unveiled as Manchester United's new sporting director as Ratcliffe is keen to have him in the building before the summer transfer window opens for business.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion technical director has a long-standing relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford, who has adopted a pivotal role behind the scenes at Old Trafford due to being INEOS' head of sport, and that has resulted in him being a key target as the new board members look to stamp their authority.

But it is understood that Manchester United are willing to be patient in their attempts to secure Ashworth's services as he is being viewed as a long-term appointment and they are not allowing themselves to be pressured into paying what they perceive to be an exorbitant sum.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The top four most expensive signings in Newcastle United's entire history have come during Dan Ashworth's spell as sporting director, with Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes joining for a combined total of more than £190million

Ben Jacobs - Ashworth has No Deadline to Head to Old Trafford

Although Jacobs understands that Manchester United and Newcastle are confident that Ashworth will end up heading to Old Trafford, club-to-club negotiations are proving difficult as the Tyneside outfit are playing hardball due to being aware that the switch could be rubber-stamped at any stage.

The respected journalist believes that the Magpies' hierarchy, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, are refusing to lower their price tag as they know that - unlike when trading players during transfer windows - there is not a deadline for moving recruitment gurus on.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Both parties know that Ashworth will ultimately join Manchester United. But the reason it is taking time is just down to the fact that this isn't a transfer. "There is no deadline on when you can and can't sign a recruitment expert, so Newcastle can be quite bullish. They know that there is no race against time, at least not over the next few weeks and months."

Man United Eager to Land Primary Target Branthwaite

Manchester United have identified Jarrad Branthwaite as their top defensive target after Ratcliffe has pinpointed the heart of the backline as an area which needs strengthening in the summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk, and they are ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race for an agreement with Everton.

The report suggests that the 21-year-old is expected to leave Merseyside after his impressive performances have resulted in being rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England senior squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, but his current employers have warned admirers that they are holding out for £80million.

It is understood that Ratcliffe is keen to acquire younger talents who can provide Manchester United with a maximum return on their investment, and he will push through a move for Branthwaite regardless of doubts over boss Erik ten Hag's future in the dugout as the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane could head through the exit door.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane this season Jarrad Branthwaite Harry Maguire Raphael Varane Percentage of dribblers tackled 82.9 50.0 69.2 Ball recoveries 5.76 4.11 4.36 Tackles 2.00 1.24 1.21 Interceptions 1.64 1.47 1.00 Goals 0.08 0.08 0.07 Statistics correct as of 21/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Manchester United scouts have earmarked Branthwaite as a standout target after being tasked with running the rule over Premier League centre-backs ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table in the summer, while there is confidence that he will leave Everton even if they stave off relegation.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref