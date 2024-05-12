Highlights Manchester United could be beaten to Jean-Clair Todibo's signature as they are unsure of what bid to table for the Nice defender.

The Red Devils' reluctance to head to the negotiating table has led to Premier League rivals sending scouts to watch the France international in action.

Nice are open to selling Todibo for £40million when the transfer window reopens for business in the coming weeks.

Manchester United are in serious danger of missing out on luring Jean-Clair Todibo to Old Trafford as the new-look hierarchy have not made a final decision on how much they are willing to fork out for the Nice star when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

There is plenty of uncertainty over who will be in the hot-seat by the time next season gets underway as recently-appointed technical director Jason Wilcox has been assessing whether boss Erik ten Hag deserves to remain in the hot-seat after failing to secure qualification for the Champions League.

But Manchester United, who now have Sir Jim Ratcliffe overseeing football operations after completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club close to three months ago, are scouring the market for reinforcements as they are eager to show improvements on the pitch during the 2024/25 campaign.

Red Devils Handing Rivals Opportunity to Win Race for Todibo

Ratcliffe playing waiting game could prove costly in bid to land defender

Manchester United are at risk of failing to win the race for Todibo as they have stopped short of working out how much they are willing to pay for his services, according to respected journalist Nixon, and it has led to domestic rivals sending scouts to watch him in action despite being identified as a leading summer target by the Red Devils.

Writing on his Patreon account, the reporter suggests that the Premier League giants have a clear advantage in the hunt for the defender's signature thanks to Ratcliffe owning current employers Nice, where he has made 31 appearances this season, and he is eager to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford.

Todibo has been pinpointed as a potential recruit due to there being doubts over the future of various centre-backs currently on Manchester United's books, while Raphael Varane is on course to move onto pastures new in the coming weeks as he has entered the final stages of his £340,000-per-week contract.

Jean-Clair Todibo's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Raphael Varane Jean-Clair Todibo Raphael Varane Pass completion percentage 89.7 88.7 Percentage of dribblers tackled 58.0 71.4 Clearances 3.41 5.87 Tackles 1.88 1.20 Interceptions 1.30 1.00 Statistics correct as of 12/05/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are increasingly likely to lodge a formal offer for the France international as he has been earmarked as a more affordable alternative to Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, who has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet at Goodison Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Clair Todibo registered seven tackles during Nice's 1-0 win over Marseille in October, a tally he has not surpassed in Ligue 1 this season

Tottenham Among Man United's Biggest Competition for Todibo

Nice open to sanctioning departure for £40m

Tottenham Hotspur are in line to be among Manchester United's leading competitors for Todibo's signature, according to talkSPORT, as the north Londoners have been put on red alert after it emerged that a deal could be struck for a cut-price fee of £40million when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer.

But the report suggests that the Red Devils will fancy their chances of fighting off Spurs in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, who is preparing to enter the final three years of a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £19,500-per-week, as INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe sanctioned his arrival at Nice from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona after a short spell on loan at the Allianz Riviera.

