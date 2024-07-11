Highlights Manchester United have been given renewed optimism of winning the race for Dani Olmo as he is willing to leave RB Leipzig for a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are the Spain international's only suitors in the English top flight as Manchester City have pulled out of the running for his signature and Chelsea will not pounce.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also shown interest in Olmo after he has played a key role in his country reaching the Euro 2024 final.

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their attempts to lure Dani Olmo to Old Trafford as the RB Leipzig star is open to sealing a move to the Premier League despite reigning champions Manchester City pulling out of the race for his signature, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having opted to trigger a 12-month extension option written into boss Erik ten Hag's contract, the Dutch tactician has been working with newly-appointed sporting director Dan Ashworth to accelerate plans to draft in reinforcements during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Joshua Zirkzee is on the verge of rubber-stamping a switch to Manchester United, thanks to a deal worth in the region of £34million being agreed with Serie A side Bologna, but further activity is expected in the coming weeks as preparations are made for the fast-approaching new season.

Olmo Refusing to Rule Out Summer Switch Amid Red Devils Interest

Spain international will not be joining Manchester City

Manchester United may have been handed a window of opportunity to pounce for Olmo as arch-rivals Manchester City have ruled out heading to the negotiating table for the Spain international, according to GMS sources, potentially indicating that Kevin De Bruyne is set to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

The Leipzig playmaker is in contention to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot after finding the back of the net three times during his homeland's run to the final, where they will face England on Sunday, but there is ongoing uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade during the 2024/25 campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are among Olmo's newest suitors and, in a significant boost for ten Hag, there is a willingness to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League following interest from Old Trafford coming to light after a string of eye-catching performances throughout the summer.

Dani Olmo's statistical averages per outing compared to his Spain teammates at Euro 2024 Output Squad rank Shots 3.0 =1st Dribbles 2.8 1st Key passes 1.8 =5th Crosses 0.4 =4th Interceptions 0.4 =8th Statistics correct as of 11/07/2024

It has emerged that Chelsea are also not in the race for the 26-year-old, who has been described as 'magnificent' by talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist, but Bayern Munich are monitoring his situation and Barcelona have been unable to find an agreement when negotiating with current employers Leipzig.

The La Liga giants have pinpointed Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as their primary target for the remainder of the summer window, with there being confidence of being able to afford a deal, but GMS sources have learned that Olmo is still on their radar despite failing in talks over a £50million deal which would have included staggered payments.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Olmo has registered 15 attempts at Euro 2024, which has only been surpassed by Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kai Havertz, Memphis Depay, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal

Ten Hag Not Fearful of Olmo's Price Tag Increasing

Suitors have limited time to trigger release clause

Although GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have not rushed into making an approach for Olmo despite showing interest, they have no fears of Manchester City attempting to beat them to his signature as the Premier League title-holders had already planned to only make a bid if a fellow midfielder departed.

The former Dinamo Zagreb talisman has a £52million release clause written into his Leipzig contract, which is due to expire on July 15, but the Red Devils have been made aware that his price tag will not skyrocket if they opt against upping the ante in their pursuit over the course of the coming days.

GMS sources understand that the Bundesliga giants will be open to conducting business on the same terms between now and the August 30 deadline, but meeting the buyout figure ahead of the Euro 2024 final could rule Barcelona out of the race as they have no plans to jump into further negotiations at this stage.

Manchester City's decision not to formalise their interest in Olmo has come as a shock due to his scintillating form for Spain, while GMS recently reported that he had been placed high on boss Pep Guardiola's list of potential arrivals after being pinpointed as an alternative target to West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and UEFA