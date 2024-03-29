Highlights Manchester United could explore the signing of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo as an alternative to their current targets during the upcoming 2024 summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is an agreed candidate at Old Trafford, but much hinges on potential transfer fees, player demands, and outgoings at the club.

A potential squad rebuild under United's new minority ownership could lead to significant changes at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United could look to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo during the 2024 summer transfer window as an alternative to their current targets at Old Trafford, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Red Devils could be set for significant changes during the upcoming market, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS awaiting their first window as minority owners of the Manchester giants.

Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag hopes to be in place ahead of a potential squad rebuild, with the Premier League giants looking to become one of the continent's most successful clubs once again. Olmo has endured a mixed season at Leipzig, having missed a large proportion of the 2023/24 campaign through injury.

Man Utd's current summer plans

According to GMS sources, Olmo is currently being considered as an alternative plan to the club's main candidates for recruitment ahead of the summer transfer window. The reported £155,000 per week earner has been one of the leading attacking players in the Bundesliga over the last few seasons and could seek a move to the Premier League, given his impressive form.

However, our sources understand the main player of this type that Man Utd are looking at is Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. The 21-year-old has managed to score six goals and register three assists in 11 appearances for the Eagles during the 2023/24 season, having spent most of the campaign on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

Both Olise and Olmo have release clauses which the Red Devils could activate this summer. The latter's is worth £52m, but the value of Olise's hasn't yet been revealed, though it's predicted to be somewhere in the region of £55m. Our sources understand that Olmo's experience and creativity make him an 'interesting' option to be discussed, but it's still early days, with the market set to open in June.

In February, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Olise is the only "categorical and endorsed target" at Manchester United, hinting that a move for the Palace winger could be a case of when and not if. However, with just under three months until the opening of the summer market, the Red Devils could draw up several alternative options in the coming weeks.

Michael Olise vs Dani Olmo - 2023/24 stats Michael Olise (Premier League) Dani Olmo (Bundesliga) Appearances 8(3) 11(4) Minutes 755 942 Goals 6 3 Assists 3 4 Shots per game 2.8 1.7 Key passes per game 2 1.3 Dribbles per game 2.5 1.3 Fouled per game 2.6 0.7 Overall rating 7.54 7.13

Man Utd considering alternative targets to Olise and Olmo

Olise and Olmo are not the only attacking targets of this ilk that Manchester United are evaluating in the early days of INEOS' minority ownership of the club. GMS sources understand that Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto, and Athletic Club's Nico Williams are all being looked at. The trio have all been linked with moves to Old Trafford in recent months and could find themselves the subject of interest from United.

However, Man Utd's business depends on the availability, pricing and personal demands of the targets on their shortlist. Our sources also understand that much hinges on potential outgoings at the club. Brazilian winger Antony's future could play a big role in United's transfer activity in the coming months.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 29-03-24.