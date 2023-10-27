Highlights There has been speculation that David De Gea could head back to Manchester United a matter of months after sealing his departure.

The Red Devils did not hand the Spaniard another contract when his £375,000-per-week deal expired in the summer.

De Gea is still a free agent despite gaining interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Al-Nassr.

Manchester United have been linked with making a move to bring David De Gea back to Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether the shot-stopper would be interested in sealing a return.

Having joined in a £18.9million transfer from Atletico Madrid 12 years ago, the 45-cap Spain international brought the curtain down on his Red Devils career when his £375,000-per-week contract was not renewed during the summer.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opted against keeping De Gea on board after setting his sights on bringing in a new first-choice goalkeeper, with Andre Onana eventually arriving in a £47.2million switch from Inter Milan, but there have been rumours that a quickfire return could be on the cards.

De Gea linked with fresh Man United deal

Manchester United are preparing to make a major U-turn by offering De Gea a route back to Old Trafford, according to The Sun, with a short-term contract in the pipeline as ten Hag aims to bolster his options between the sticks.

The report suggests the Red Devils have turned their attentions towards attempting to persuade the 32-year-old to put pen-to-paper as they will be left short when Onana, who has failed to miss a single minute of the campaign since his summer arrival, heads to the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in the coming months.

De Gea is still a free agent as Real Madrid opted against pouncing despite holding discussions with his representatives after Thibaut Courtois suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August, while a reunion with former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo failed to come to fruition even though Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr showed interest.

David De Gea's season-by-season Manchester United career Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets 2011/12 39 47 15 2012/13 41 42 12 2013/14 52 55 20 2014/15 43 43 14 2015/16 49 48 19 2016/17 45 40 16 2017/18 46 35 22 2018/19 47 63 10 2019/20 43 44 15 2020/21 36 46 12 2021/22 46 66 10 2022/23 58 61 25 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It is understood that the custodian initially committed his future to the Red Devils by penning a contract extension following the conclusion of last season, but the Premier League giants backed out of the agreement and a less lucrative proposal was put on the table instead, resulting in an impasse.

De Gea's departure did not go down well within the Old Trafford dressing room, with teammates understood to be seething at his treatment after being on the club's books for more than a decade.

Having been seeking a fresh challenge for a number of months, the Spaniard has been linked with heading back to his homeland thanks to Valencia and Real Betis mulling over whether to make a move.

Contrary to reports, Jacobs understands that De Gea will not be making a return to Manchester United as he remains bitter over how his Old Trafford career came to an end.

The respected journalist is aware that the Red Devils have not even considered handing the former fans' favourite a fresh contract as they saw the parting of ways in the summer as the end of the road.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is no truth in David De Gea returning to Manchester United, as far as I'm aware. We know that De Gea was disappointed with his Manchester United exit because there was no clarity right up until when he became a free agent. "Eventually, he departed, and I think that Manchester United and De Gea have drawn a line under the chapter. "I don't even think that De Gea, from people I speak to, would be open to returning if Manchester United did try. But there's no indication that is what they're looking for at this stage, so a David De Gea return to Manchester United is not going to happen, as far as I'm told."

Big-money star on course to leave Red Devils

Manchester United are weighing up whether to send Jadon Sancho out on an 18-month loan, according to 90min, after he has fallen by the wayside following a public bust-up with ten Hag.

The report suggests the England international, who has been out of favour since riling the Dutch tactician by claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post, is keen to rejoin Borussia Dortmund as he aims to get his career back on track.

Sancho left Signal Iduna Park in a £73million switch to Manchester United two years ago, but his lack of involvement in recent weeks has led to the Bundesliga giants looking to seal a reunion when the January transfer window opens for business.

But Dortmund are facing competition for the winger's services as Serie A title-chasers Juventus are showing interest in acquiring his services for the remainder of the season.

Ten Hag has called for Manchester United to negotiate an exit strategy due to believing his relationship with Sancho is beyond repair after refusing to apologise for his public outburst.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT 'there is tension brewing' behind the scenes thanks to the rift, but warned the Red Devils may have to pay half of the outcast's wages in order to offload him at the turn of the year.