Manchester United are set to “step up” their efforts for the summer market after the transfer deadline and are exploring a deal for Sporting CP sensation Geovany Quenda, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic.

It has been a tumultuous season for Man United, though it appears matters are improving steadily under new manager Ruben Amorim. The club are yet to make an official signing this month, but it is clear that the ownership are prepared to support their first managerial appointment with signings.

Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu is set to finalise a move to the Red Devils in the coming days, while Tottenham target Mathys Tel, who is actively looking to leave Bayern Munich, would prefer to join Man United, according to reports. Though there is time yet before the transfer deadline, it would seem Man United already have an eye on the coming summer market.

Man United Keen on Quenda

Teenager played under Amorim at Sporting

Still only 17 years of age, the "explosive" Geovany Quenda has risen to prominence this season, having made his senior debut for Sporting last year. A certain Amorim was the manager that brought Quenda into the first team, with the teenager fitting seamlessly into the wide man role of Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Geovany Quenda 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Liga Portugal 19 1 3 Champions League 8 0 1 Taca de Portugal 3 0 1

Quenda is already experienced in Amorim’s way of playing, which will only further the appeal of signing such a promising talent. The Portugal youth international also fits into the bracket of additions made by INEOS thus far, young with bags of potential to grow into.

Sporting are expected to charge around £35 million for Quenda, a similar price to the one they are set to pay for Dorgu. Though it would not be an addition for right now, waiting six months for Quenda would be more than worth it for Man United if they can successfully negotiate a move for the summer.

Meanwhile, United have also made club-to-club contact over a late January swoop for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 31/01/2025)