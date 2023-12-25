Highlights Manchester United have opened talks with the representatives of Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen ahead of a potential switch to Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international could be involved in a swap deal which sees Jadon Sancho head in the opposite direction.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has described Manchester United's pursuit of Malen as 'one to watch'.

Manchester United pursuing Donyell Malen is 'one to watch' ahead of the January window as they have held talks with the Borussia Dortmund star's representatives, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that another Bundesliga attacker could be on the move to Old Trafford.

Having been eliminated from the Champions League earlier this month, after registering their worst-ever points total in the group stage, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be handed an opportunity to strengthen his squad when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

The Dutch tactician could be in the market for a new attacking option as Rasmus Hojlund, who sealed a £72million switch from Serie A side Atalanta during the summer, has struggled to find the back of the net in his new surroundings.

Red Devils may strike swap deal involving Malen

Malen could be offered to Manchester United as part of any deal which sees the out-of-favour Jadon Sancho head in the opposite direction to Dortmund, according to The Times, as he has made his intentions to leave Signal Iduna Park clear.

The report suggests new agent Maikel Stevens held a meeting with the Bundesliga giants' sporting director Sebastian Kehl about his client's future earlier this month and a price tag of £26million has been set for the Netherlands international, who has scored six goals in 23 appearances this season.

Donyell Malen's Borussia Dortmund career in numbers Appearances 96 Goals 25 Assists 16 Yellow cards 5 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 21/12/2023

It is understood that Manchester United have already opened discussions with Malen's representatives in Germany since switching to Sports Entertainment Group, which is run by ten Hag's agent Kees Vos, and he is being viewed as a direct replacement for Sancho.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that signing the 24-year-old in a swap deal will be complicated due to the complexities involved in negotiations, meaning it could be difficult to reach an agreement in January.

Malen, who has been described as super quick by ex-England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, has been forced to contend with spells out of Dortmund's starting line-up despite the German heavyweights forking out £26million in order to beat Manchester United's arch-rivals Liverpool to his signature from PSV Eindhoven in July 2021.

Although the winger is eager to embark on a fresh challenge, his current employers are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to grant his wish thanks to there being more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £100,000-per-week.

Romano understands that ten Hag is desperate to improve his options in the final third of the pitch and, as a result, they have held discussions with Malen's representatives after he changed agencies in a bid to seal a move away from Dortmund.

But the Italian journalist is aware that Manchester United are not solely focusing on the former Ajax and Arsenal youngster, who has been likened to former Red Devils man Memphis Depay by West Ham United boss David Moyes, as talks have also been ongoing over RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner ahead of a potential return to the Premier League following a spell with Chelsea.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think we have to keep an eye on the striker position. That's the important one because they spoke to different representatives and intermediaries. "They held discussions with people close to Timo Werner, for example, at Leipzig. Timo Werner will be open to returning to the Premier League in general, so he could be one of the candidates. "They spoke to the new representatives of Donyell Malen, the Borussia Dortmund striker. He wants to leave and seal a move in January. That's why he has new agents now. Donyell Malen is one to watch."

Ten Hag eager to keep Varane and Casemiro

Ten Hag is keen to fend off interest in Raphael Varane and Casemiro during the January transfer window, according to ESPN, despite the duo being linked with a move away from Manchester United after spending spells out of the starting line-up.

The report suggests the Red Devils' chief, who has been in the hot-seat since being handed the managerial reins ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, will only entertain cashing in on the pair if they actively push for a winter exit.

Ten Hag's stance will come as a blow to Real Madrid as it is understood that the La Liga giants have been considering a move for Varane after fellow defender David Alaba has been ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

Sealing a switch to the Bernabeu would result in the 2018 World Cup winner returning to familiar surroundings as he only left the title-chasers for Manchester United in a deal worth £41million two years ago, but that currently appears to be a non-starter.

Related Man Utd have '100% trust' in Rasmus Hojlund despite goal drought Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has enjoyed mixed fortunes during his first season at Old Trafford.

Although Saudi Arabian clubs have stopped short of making a concrete move for Casemiro, it has emerged that internal discussions will be held over his future despite claims that he has struggled to settle in England being played down.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazilian is not looking to rubber-stamp his Manchester United departure midway through the campaign, while Middle Eastern admirers are more likely to stump up the cash in the summer instead of next month.