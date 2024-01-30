Highlights Granada have agreed a loan deal which is set to see Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri head to La Liga for the rest of the season.

The Uruguay international is waiting for permission to board a flight to Spain before undergoing a medical and signing on the dotted line.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that the two clubs are in the process of exchanging documents.

Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri is on the verge of joining Granada on loan for the remainder of the season as the two clubs are 'exchanging documents', and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the deal has taken a while to complete because INEOS are being so thorough with their checks.

Although the Red Devils entered a new era during the festive period, when INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe clinched a 25 per cent stake in the club for £1.3billion, boss Erik ten Hag is still seeking his first acquisition since the winter window opened for business at the turn of the year.

Manchester United's inactivity has come after they spent big during the summer, with Rasmus Hojlund being their most expensive arrival at £72million, but incomings and outgoings could be sanctioned ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Pellistri waiting to be given permission to travel to Granada

Pellistri is waiting to be given the green light to travel to Granada after the La Liga outfit agreed a loan deal with Manchester United, according to MailOnline, and some of his representatives have already arrived in Spain ahead of rubber-stamping the switch.

The report suggests that a flight has been scheduled in readiness for the Uruguay international, who has been limited to just 366 minutes of action this season, but ten Hag has held off giving him permission to board due to wanting to ensure he has cover in the shape of Amad Diallo and Omari Forson after they have also been the subject of interest throughout January.

Facundo Pellistri's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 81.1 Average match rating 6.31 Dribbles per game 0.6 Shots per game 0.4 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 30/1/2024

Granada have made a breakthrough in negotiations with Manchester United after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that they have been pushing to reach an agreement and determined to fight off stiff competition.

Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven and Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy have also been in the hunt for the winger's signature, but they have been forced to turn their attentions towards alternative targets after failing to move into pole position.

It is understood that Pellistri has been particularly keen to join Granada, despite PSV and LA Galaxy being among his alternative destinations, as he looks to boost his chances of booking a place in Uruguay's squad for this summer's Copa America by securing more time on the pitch than he has been offered by ten Hag.

The 22-year-old held discussions with Granada boss Alexander Medina and the club’s sporting director Matteo Tognozzi after surveying his options, and the opportunity to work under his fellow countryman at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes has caught his eye.

Fabrizio Romano - Ratcliffe needs to approve Pellistri's departure

Romano understands that Pellistri is on the verge of joining Granada for the remainder of the campaign, and Manchester United are waiting for INEOS to approve the loan switch before he is able to undergo a medical and sign on the dotted line.

The Italian journalist is aware that the La Liga strugglers have fought off competition from numerous other suitors for the South American, while there is not an option for him to remain at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes beyond the end of the season.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"The deal is almost done. The two clubs are exchanging documents and, from Manchester United's side of things, it is important to get the final approval from INEOS on every deal they do. That's why they are taking some time to check all the documents and to get the green light from INEOS. "Everything should be okay and Pellistri is expected to fly to Granada later today before undergoing medical tests and signing. "The deal will not include a buy option clause, so it is going to be a straight loan until the end of the season. Pellistri is really attracted by the possibility and, even though there were more than five clubs interested in him, he is going to Granada."

Ten Hag alerted to Wilson availability

Manchester United have been put on red alert and are mulling over whether to lodge a bid for Callum Wilson, according to the Evening Standard, after it has emerged that Newcastle United are open to the prospect of cashing in for £18million.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are facing competition from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea for the England international, who has entered the final 18 months of his £46,000-per-week contract at St James' Park, and the Magpies are willing to sanction his departure due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are monitoring Wilson's situation and would have no issues when it comes to meeting his wage demands if they succeed in reaching an agreement with Newcastle ahead of Thursday's 11pm cut-off point.

Related Man Utd 'like' Martin Zubimendi but he could choose Arsenal instead Manchester United have an interest in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi at Old Trafford, amid links to an Arsenal move.

But West Ham United and AC Milan are providing the Red Devils with additional competition for the striker's signature, while it is understood that Chelsea are seriously considering whether to meet the Magpies' asking price after head coach Mauricio Pochettino has become an admirer.

Although La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid were keen to land Wilson, they failed with a loan offer earlier this month, and chief Diego Simeone quickly turned his attentions towards alternative targets instead of reopening negotiations.