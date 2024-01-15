Highlights Manchester United are looking to offload fringe players to generate funds and comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations at Old Trafford

Red Devils forward Mateo Mejia's permanent move to Sevilla is due to be announced imminently, while Hannibal Mejbri has joined the La Liga outfit on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's side are considering a potential summer move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, with a deal possibly involving Man Utd right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka returning to Selhurst Park.

Manchester United are expected to confirm the sale of Mateo Mejia to Sevilla following the departure of Hannibal Mejbri to the same club, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest on the outgoing deals at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are thought to be contending with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, hinting that Erik ten Hag could look to offload some of his fringe players this winter.

Man Utd have already sanctioned the loan departures of Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho in the early stages of the market, and more could be on the way imminently. The Manchester giants have endured a mixed start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. They hope new minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, can inspire a change of fortunes in the football department.

Man Utd’s sales of Mejbri and Mejia

With the Premier League’s strict rules on profit and sustainability, Manchester United cannot afford to take any chances in the transfer market and must avoid breaching the current regulations. In November 2023, Everton were docked ten points, having failed to meet the league’s Financial Fair Play requirements, setting an intimidating precedent for those teetering on the brink.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Man Utd are willing to offload some of their fringe players to generate funds, allowing the club to make more additions to ten Hag’s squad. Having already temporarily sold van de Beek and Jadon Sancho to Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, United are looking at making further cuts to the squad.

According to Romano, Mejbri has completed his move from Old Trafford to Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. The Tunisia international could leave the Manchester giants on a permanent deal, with the reigning Europa League holders having the option to buy the midfielder for €20m [£17m].

Meanwhile, Romano has also revealed that Sevilla have signed Manchester United striker Mateo Mejia on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 20-year-old, whose contract at Old Trafford expires in June, will leave the 20-time English champions for the Spanish outfit, with confirmation of a deal expected this week.

Mejia has failed to appear for the Manchester United first-team under ten Hag during the 2023/24 season, hinting that a departure will suit all parties. United are yet to make their first major signing of 2024, but could be sparked into action by further departures this month.

Hannibal Mejbri stats vs midfielders in Europe's big five league, UCL & UEL Statistic Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.23 94 Expected assisted goals 0.19 92 Shot-creating actions 4.05 90 Progressive carries 2.20 86 Progressive passes received 5.78 95 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 15-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Both Mejbri's and Mejia's departures could be confirmed today

Romano can see both departures from Manchester United to Sevilla being completed today after it was revealed Mejbri’s has already been signed off. The transfer expert reveals the Red Devils will have a 25% sell-on clause for Mejia. Romano told GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon:

"I think everything will be signed today for both deals. For Mejia, the deal is almost completed. So, everything will be completed today on a four-and-a-half-year contract at Sevilla. Man Utd will save a 25% sell-on clause for Mejia, so everything has been approved, and the player will sign the contract today. Mejbri has undergone medical tests today at Sevilla. He arrived last night, and everything is done in this case. It’s a loan deal with a buy option clause worth around €20m, add-ons included."

Man Utd transfer news on a potential summer move for Michael Olise

Given Manchester United’s concerns over profit and sustainability, it’s no surprise that the club are being linked with moves for the summer window rather than the present. According to ESPN, Man Utd have discussed the potential of signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise in 2024. Any deal could see former Eagles full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka returning to Selhurst Park.

Olise signed a new four-year contract at Palace in August 2023 after rejecting a move to Chelsea, but the France U21 international could be allowed to leave this summer ahead of a rebuilding project in south London. The Blues and Liverpool are also expected to join Man Utd in their interest for the wide man in the summer. The latter’s willingness to put Wan-Bissaka in any deal could prove persuasive.

Following their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on 14th January, ten Hag’s side have been afforded almost a two-week break from action. The Red Devils return to the field when they travel to Newport County or Eastleigh in the FA Cup Fourth Round on 28th January. Ten Hag then leads his side to the West Midlands as the Manchester giants take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in the Premier League on 2nd February.