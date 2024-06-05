Highlights United's top target Branthwaite may cost up to £80m, more than they hoped to pay initially.

United will clear funds through player exits like Martial and Varane to secure new signings.

Kilman and Guehi are potential alternatives for United's summer rebuild, with Inacio also considered.

Jarrad Branthwaite remains Manchester United top transfer target in defence for this summer, but the reality of signing him is in some doubt.

As part of the rebuild under Ineos, United are ready to show big ambition and will target players set to emerge as the best-in-class for the coming years. Yet their financial strength in the market may not match that desire.

Everton's Asking Price for Jarrad Branthwaite

He could cost £70m or more

The current stance is that Everton are unwilling to consider going below £70million - and would initially value Branthwaite closer to £80million.

It means there is some distance to what United would be hoping to pay, with current estimations of a £50million offer most likely. There are various reasons United have Branthwaite, who has been described as a 'special' player by Jamie Carragher, set as a prime target for this summer market.

United have complete faith in Lisandro Martinez for the future but need to secure the back line so that problems they suffered last season are not repeated. Branthwaite, 21, has displayed calmness and adaptability that they believe would help him fit at Old Trafford. His technical abilities are clear but it is understood his composure on the ball and in high-pressure scenarios is something that has really stood out.

There have been reports that United only have £30million to spend before topping it up with player exits, but in a summer in which they plan to sign four or five key players it is going to be a summer of important negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has made seven or more clearances in six Premier League outings this season, with his highest tally of 10 coming during Everton's 1-0 win at West Ham United in October

Man Utd Looking to Execute Summer Clearout

They could save millions on wages

United will begin to clear money from the wage bill by losing players such as Anthony Martial and Rafael Varane from the top end of their salary spend and will seek to open up further funds with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho among names that would ideally move on. There’s further potential for Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay to leave but those seem more market dependant.

United are hoping that Everton’s tricky financial situation leads to them eventually dropping the valuation of the England International yet it is a situation that can not drag out too long as they want a new signing on board for pre-season.

United Considering a Host of Alternatives

Kilman, Guehi, and Inacio among others

Alternative options being considered are pretty vast, and they could end up signing two centre-backs. From within the Premier League the two main players of interest are believed to be Max Kilman of Wolves and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace. Of the two, Kilman would be slightly cheaper at around £50million - though Wolves would not want to lose him.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Jarrad Branthwaite Marc Guehi Jarrad Branthwaite Pass completion percentage 86.9 79.8 Ball recoveries 5.33 5.23 Passes into the final third 4.00 1.73 Clearances 3.96 4.71 Progressive passes 2.98 2.14 Tackles 1.24 1.91 Statistics correct as of 05/06/2024

Outside of England links with Goncalo Inacio have re-emerged in recent days. He has been considered but sources have suggested to GMS it would be a surprise if he was signed ahead of other targets.

Sources indicate that Jean-Clair Todibo should be considered as a top candidate to come in because of his valuation - in the region of £35-40million - and the fact a deal should prove reasonably straightforward, given Ineos own him at French club Nice.

Leny Yoro, 18, has been in mind for a while and, now that his mooted deal to Real Madrid is not on the cards, it could be that United press harder to sign him from Lille. Liverpool are also interested in him.

As mentioned, United’s search for options has been extensive and has also included scouting details on Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Antonio Silva of Benfica. As an emerging talent, United have been hot on Aaron Andelmino, an 18-year-old defender from Boca Juniors.

United’s plan has been to ideally sign one top end defender and one cheaper option. They did consider the signing of free agent Tosin Adarabioyo but his expectations were not in line with where United wanted to place him in their squad make-up, with him being targeted as a squad player rather than starter.

United could yet look at other options and may yet see Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah as a good value pick-up, given his versatility and profile.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored