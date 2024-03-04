Highlights Manchester United will not sign Sofyan Amrabat permanently at the end of his loan spell at Old Trafford, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover will impact on the Red Devils' business heading into the 2024 summer transfer window.

GMS sources also indicate that Man Utd's reported interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has substance.

Manchester United will not take up the option to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat at the conclusion of his loan spell at the end of the 2023/24 season at Old Trafford, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi a potential alternative, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to take control of football and sporting operations behind-the-scenes.

Head coach Erik ten Hag hopes he will be backed heading into the 2024 summer transfer market as Man Utd look to return to the summit of English and European football of years gone by. Amrabat has endured a disappointed campaign in Manchester and will return to Fiorentina when his loan expires in the summer.

Man Utd set for midfield reshuffle

Amrabat, Casemiro, and Eriksen could all fall victims to a rebuild

According to GMS sources, Manchester United have already made up their minds that Amrabat will not be remaining at Old Trafford beyond the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The Red Devils paid €10m (£8.5m) to sign the 27-year-old on a season-long loan and hold the option to make the move permanent for a further €25m (£21.4m).

The midfielder starred for Morocco during the 2022 World Cup, alerting Europe's top clubs to his services throughout the winter and summer transfer windows of 2023. Further displays in Fiorentina's run to the Europa Conference League final encouraged United to make their move in September 2023. However, Amrabat has played in just 29% of available Premier League minutes since moving to Old Trafford and will leave the Theatre of Dreams at the season's conclusion.

GMS sources have also indicated that the likely departures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, alongside Amrabat, will force the club's hand and almost guarantees a midfield signing during the 2024 summer transfer window. Both Casemiro and Eriksen are 32-years-old, hinting that United will look to younger options in the middle of the park.

Sofyan Amrabat - stats vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.27 23rd Average passes par game 33 14th Long balls per game 2.2 6th Pass success rate 87.2% 7th Tackles per game 1.7 7th Fouls per game 1.2 =3rd

Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, and Mason Mount would be ten Hag's midfield options following the departures of the aforementioned trio, hinting that the Red Devils could be lining up a marquee signing this summer. It's currently unclear what type of player will be targeted, but the club are aware of their limits and where they will need to aim.

The midfielder has been the subject of Premier League interest

Manchester United's links to Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi have substance, according to GMS sources. In January, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could 'step up' their interest in the 25-year-old ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Zubimendi, who reportedly has a £61m release clause in his contract with the La Liga outfit. Elsewhere across Europe, Bayern Munich have placed the Spain international on their shortlist ahead of a likely departure from Sociedad this summer.

Stats according to Transfermarkt and WhoScored , correct as of 04-03-24.