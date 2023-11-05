Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has identified a position where he is keen to strengthen during the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of names after enduring a poor start to the campaign.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs is aware that ten Hag has handed a shortlist of targets to the Manchester United hierarchy as he seeks a healthy budget.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is 'drawing up a list' of January transfer targets, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT a priority position has been identified following internal discussions at Old Trafford.

A midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Newcastle United saw the Red Devils suffer their eighth defeat in 15 fixtures this season, meaning they headed to Fulham on Saturday having made their worst start to a campaign since 1962/63.

As a result, despite being allowed to spend close to £180million on reinforcements ahead of the summer's September deadline, ten Hag is set to be handed more cash when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Ten Hag submits shortlist to Man United hierarchy

Ten Hag has put together a four-man shortlist of centre-back targets, according to the Mirror, with his interest in Sporting's Goncalo Inacio refusing to go away after initially looking at drafting him in as a replacement for Harry Maguire in the summer.

But the Portugal international remained with his current employers as the Red Devils were unable to shift Maguire, with a £30million move to West Ham United falling through due to a payoff dispute, while Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva of Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba are also on the Dutch tactician's radar ahead of the January window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Inacio and Silva are capable of making an instant impact if they head to Old Trafford, with them both '100%' being at Manchester United's level, but he warned that negotiations may be difficult.

Manchester United summer signings Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

It is understood that Manchester United have also set their sights on bringing in another striker who can help take the burden off summer arrival Rasmus Hojlund as they seek an upturn in fortunes in the attacking third of the pitch.

Although the Red Devils forked out £72million in order to lure the Denmark international away from Serie A side Atalanta, he has struggled to reproduce his best form in the Premier League and is still searching for his first goal in the competition.

Another goalkeeper could head to Manchester United a matter of months after Andre Onana's £47.2million switch from Inter Milan as they have have responded to fears that their first-choice option is preparing to head to the Africa Cup of Nations in the coming months by reigniting their interest in Porto's Diogo Costa.

Jacobs understands that Manchester United are desperate to bring in a youthful central defender due to concerns that many of their current options have reached the final stages of their respective Old Trafford careers.

The respected journalist is aware that ten Hag has earmarked an acquisition at the heart of the backline as a priority for January, with a list of targets being drawn up by the former Ajax chief.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"They're looking for a younger profile and somebody that, obviously, can be part of a new era of centre-backs because there are plenty of centre-backs at the club at the moment, but they're all ageing and some of the fans may feel they're not quite up to standard. "It's about finding a younger profile and the right profile. We wait and see whether, in terms of availability and cost, there's any possibility of moving in January. "But it's definitely true that, internally, Manchester United are drawing up a list which shows you that centre-back is a priority."

Red Devils assessing options in the dugout

Ten Hag is in increasing danger of losing his job, according to The Times, as the Manchester United hierarchy are exploring alternatives in the event of potentially wielding the axe in the coming weeks.

The report suggests Zinedine Zidane, who guided Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid to three Champions League titles over the course of two spells in the Bernabeu dugout, and Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim have been identified as possible replacements.

But sacking ten Hag would come at a significant cost as it is understood that Manchester United would have to put forward a £15million compensation package due to the remainder of the guaranteed salary written into his contract needing to be coughed up.

The ex-Utrecht chief has started to lose the dressing room, with players feeling his abrupt approach is having a negative impact on harmony within the squad, while internal conflicts and his handling of certain individuals have been identified as contributing factors to their worrying run of form.

Reputable reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that members of the Manchester United team could start leaking information to the press in order to protect themselves and weaken ten Hag's position further.