Manchester United are not in a position to beat Manchester City to the signing of Ederson ahead of the winter transfer window's deadline and will make their move to lure him to Old Trafford if he is still with Serie A outfit Atalanta in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash ahead of the season getting underway, with teenage defender Leny Yoro being the most expensive acquisition thanks to sealing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, head coach Ruben Amorim is looking to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

A 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United earlier this week further emphasised the need to be active ahead of the February 3 cut-off point as the setback resulted in Manchester United suffering a third consecutive home loss for the first time in 45 years, but the Portuguese tactician is not in line to accelerate his plans to recruit Ederson.

Red Devils Cannot Meet Demands for Ederson

Atalanta desperate to hold onto defensive midfielder in title pursuit

Manchester United are on course to delay making a move for Ederson until the summer, according to GMS sources, as their financial limitations mean they cannot afford to meet Atalanta's demands and there are doubts that he would be prepared to join while Amorim's side are sitting just seven points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

The Serie A table-toppers will hold out for a fee in the region of £50million for their defensive midfielder, with them being keen to deter suitors from heading to the negotiating table due to fears of his departure derailing their title charge and attempts to progress in the Champions League.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City entering the race for Ederson could cause a significant problem for Amorim as Manchester United have budgetary constraints stopping them from getting involved in a potential bidding war despite being eager to strike a deal, and they will revisit the situation in the summer if he stays in his current surroundings.

The Red Devils and Sky Blues are aware that Atalanta are in a strong negotiating position as the Brazil international still has two-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £40,000-per-week, complicating matters as they go in search of mid-season reinforcements.

Manchester United are hopeful of getting into a position where they can reach an agreement for Ederson in the summer if their plan to offload out-of-favour big-names during the winter window goes to plan, GMS sources have learned, but they are unable to accelerate their pursuit in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson won four ground duels and made two key passes in Atalanta's Serie A draw with Lazio last weekend

Ederson Remains on Shortlist Under Amorim

Brazilian initially eyed ahead of Ugarte sealing move to Old Trafford

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's interest has refused to go away after they seriously considered attempting to land Ederson before managing to get the deal over the line for fellow tough tackler Manuel Ugarte during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The Uruguayan sealed a switch worth up to £50.7million from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, following lengthy negotiations, but Amorim is in the market for further options in the middle of the park as he aims to enjoy a successful period in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

Manchester United are aware that it would be difficult to persuade Ederson to swap a Serie A title challenge for Old Trafford thanks to being in their current position, GMS sources understand, but they remain hopeful of being able to turn his head before next season gets underway as they will have more scope to spend big.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils and other suitors will face an uphill battle to secure the 25-year-old Europa League winner as he is viewed as a crucial piece of the puzzle as head coach Gian Piero Gasperini goes in search of winning further silverware at the Gewiss Stadium.

