Manchester United have decided to wait until Kobbie Mainoo makes a full recovery from injury and is back in action before opening fresh discussions over a new long-term contract at Old Trafford despite being eager to see him sign on the dotted line before the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim is keen for minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other influential figures behind the scenes to reward key men with improved terms in the aftermath of appointing Christopher Vivell as their director of recruitment on a full-time basis following an interim spell in the position.

A modest budget resulted in Manchester United being unable to make wholesale changes to their squad during the winter transfer window, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive arrival thanks to agreeing a £30million deal with Lecce, but plans are in place to eventually convince Mainoo to put pen-to-paper as they continue building for the future.

Red Devils Forcing Mainoo to Remain Patient

Midfielder's injury lay-off leads to cautious approach being taken

Manchester United have chosen to delay talks with Mainoo over a new contract, according to GMS sources, as members of the hierarchy and Amorim want to adopt a cautious approach and wait until he has returned from injury before carefully considering the full terms of any offer.

Although the central midfielder is edging towards the final two years of his deal, which allows him to pocket £20,000-per-week, the Red Devils' financial situation has resulted in there being an eagerness to resist the temptation to rush into meeting his demands even though they want to end speculation over his long-term future.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are keen to keep Mainoo on board and intend to table their proposal before the summer transfer window opens, while there is hope that an agreement can be found despite there being an awareness that he is seeking a major pay rise to reflect his rise in status.

The England international's representatives have been pushing for a £200,000-per-week deal, which resulted in the Red Devils entertaining the possibility of cashing in if a £70million bid was lodged when Chelsea were circling last month, and that has complicated matters as influential figures were initially seeking a swift resolution.

Amorim is hoping to have Mainoo back in contention for game time next month, GMS sources have learned, but Manchester United want to use his time on the treatment table to reflect on their financial situation before they head to the negotiating table as he was also forced to contend with a lengthy ankle lay-off last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo won three ground duels and hit the woodwork during Manchester United's defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month, which is his most recent outing

Amorim Desperate to Find Mainoo's Ideal Role

Portuguese tactician aware academy graduate has potential

GMS sources have been told that Amorim wants to find the best way of fitting Mainoo into his preferred system after the start of his Manchester United reign has not gone to plan, with them still sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League and adrift of the European qualification places, but fresh terms will need to comply with the new salary structure.

The 19-year-old, who was previously described as 'special' by Red Devils icon Paul Scholes, has been deployed in his preferred position in the middle of the park as well as in the lone striker role since the Portuguese tactician succeeded Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot-seat in November.

Manchester United have acknowledged that Mainoo has bags of potential and a profile that aligns with Amorim's vision, GMS sources understand, leading to them being desperate for him to showcase his ability before entering fresh contract talks at a time when Chelsea and other interested parties will be monitoring his situation.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils' academy graduate is not seeking a fresh challenge away from his boyhood club, despite gaining admiring glances from Stamford Bridge, and his preference is to end speculation over his future by penning an improved deal in the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 26/02/2025

