Manchester United are determined to prove they mean business this summer, but there is still a realisation it will rely on them making the Champions League.

The Red Devils do have an ambitious transfer strategy designed to show Bruno Fernandes - and the rest of the footballing world - that they are ready to compete at the highest level.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has made it clear to Fernandes that he sees him as an integral part of his project, shutting down any speculation linking the Portuguese midfielder with a move to Real Madrid. Fernandes is one of the players Manchester United will build around but, at the moment, they cannot make any pledge on when big-name signings will be made.

Champions League Would Aid Summer Plans

Qualifying for elite competition would unlock spending power

For Manchester United’s best transfer plans to take shape, the financial boost of Champions League football is a must. Winning the Europa League would secure their return to Europe’s elite competition - and unlock the kind of spending power needed to attract top-tier talent.

If they do qualify, expect a major push for a marquee striker like Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, along with significant reinforcements in other key areas.

Right now, Manchester United have to tread carefully in terms of spending commitments but, behind the scenes, multiple scenarios are being mapped out. If they get the green light to accelerate their project, it could mean two blockbuster signings rather than just one.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have taken just 37 points from 30 Premier League matches this season.

Regardless of their financial constraints, insiders believe the Red Devils will aim to bring in five new signings this summer, carefully balancing the books to strengthen the squad.

A new midfield partner for Manuel Ugarte is on the wishlist, along with a creative attacker and a defensive reinforcement. Manchester United’s season is shaping up to be a crucial one as they push for the Champions League platform needed to truly flex their muscle.

