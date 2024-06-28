Highlights Manchester United are mulling over whether to sign Manuel Ugarte even though he did not feature on their initial shortlist of summer targets.

The defensive midfielder has also been offered to Arsenal and Liverpool amid ongoing uncertainty over his Paris Saint-Germain future.

Ugarte has gained comparisons to former Manchester United man Fred and has already been the subject of a rejected offer since the transfer window reopened.

Manchester United have made a significant U-turn and are considering upping the ante in their attempts to lure Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford after the Paris Saint-Germain star has been touted to a trio of Premier League heavyweights during the early stages of the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having ended the 2023/24 campaign on a high point by clinching the FA Cup and sealing European qualification, boss Erik ten Hag is on the brink of penning a new contract and has turned his attentions towards bolstering his squad ahead of getting the new Premier League season underway.

INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has been installed as a Manchester United co-owner after acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the club following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family in February, has given the green-light to dip into the transfer market for reinforcements.

Ugarte Earmarked as Possible Recruit by Ten Hag

Uruguayan has been offered to Premier League trio

Ugarte has been pinpointed as a good recruitment option by Manchester United despite not being on their initial shortlist of summer targets, according to GMS sources, and a switch to Old Trafford cannot be ruled out at this stage after he has been touted to a trio of Premier League giants amid uncertainty over his PSG future.

The defensive midfielder, who is currently on international duty with Uruguay at the Copa America after making 37 appearances over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, is among the names his current employers are open to offloading despite already seeing Kylian Mbappe walk away from the Parc des Princes.

GMS sources have been informed that Ugarte has been offered to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, while he has earned comparisons to former Red Devils man Fred due to his 'tenacious' defending and liking to break up attacks by the opposition as he sits in front of the backline.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout his career compared to Fred Manuel Ugarte Fred Pass completion percentage 90.3 84.6 Percentage of dribblers tackled 47.5 31.3 Tackles 4.09 2.84 Interceptions 1.94 1.06 Clearances 0.85 1.17 Statistics correct as of 28/06/2024

Ten Hag has been in the market for a midfielder to play alongside academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, resulting in the 23-year-old appealing to the Dutch tactician as plans are put in place to draft in fresh faces before the transfer window slams shut on August 30.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United have already had an opening bid turned down for Ugarte, while Bayern Munich are considering heading to the negotiating table and there is further interest from Serie A despite PSG not being open to accepting an offer which falls short of £50million.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions are under no pressure to sanction the South American's departure as he still has four years remaining on his lucrative contract, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £100,000-per-week, meaning they are unlikely to lower their lofty demands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte made eight tackles during Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 win over Marseille in September, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Ligue 1 outing throughout the entire 2023/24 campaign

Ugarte the Subject of Scouting Missions During Sporting Spell

Red Devils have been long-term admirers of defensive midfielder

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United scouted Ugarte extensively while he was on Portuguese giants Sporting's books, where he made 85 appearances, and their admiration has refused to go away despite seeing him embark on a fresh challenge with PSG close to 12 months ago.

Instead of heading to the Premier League in July 2023, the Montevideo-born midfield enforcer chose to make the switch to the Parc des Princes after a £51.1million deal was agreed despite the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool being among his additional suitors.

Manchester United have maintained a long-standing interest, GMS sources have been told, and ten Hag is contemplating whether to offer an exit route from the French capital as he has been able to take historic scouting missions into account when determining whether Ugarte is a perfect fit for his squad.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored