The Bundesliga side could make the switch permanent for a fee of up to £12.9million at the end of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed there are only a couple of steps to overcome before the deal is completed.

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has reached the 'end of his Old Trafford career' as a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt is expected to be rubber-stamped this week, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT the final steps to overcome before the Dutchman's switch is formally announced.

Although the creative midfielder has been on the Red Devils' books since sealing a deal worth up to £40million from Eredivisie giants Ajax three years ago, he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot under boss Erik ten Hag.

Having been eliminated from the Champions League despite spending close to £175million on reinforcements during the summer, Manchester United will have an opportunity to freshen up their squad when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Van de Beek on cusp of sealing move

Van de Beek is on the brink of joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the remainder of the season, according to transfer expert Romano, after arriving in Germany to undergo medical tests ahead of officially linking up with his new teammates when the window opens in the coming days.

The Italian journalist suggests the Bundesliga outfit could fork out up to £12.9million in order to turn the temporary deal into a permanent agreement if the 19-cap Netherlands international, who has been restricted to just 21 minutes of action this season, impresses during his spell at Deutsche Bank Park.

It is understood that Eintracht Frankfurt will also part with a loan fee after a verbal agreement was reached with Manchester United last week, with them being keen to win the race for van de Beek's signature after noticing an opportunity to pounce.

The German side are applying the finishing touches to the deal after Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old's switch is '99.9 per cent done' after being given assurances that he will be handed regular game time.

Van de Beek has been unable to work his way into the forefront of ten Hag's plans since his fellow countryman arrived in the Manchester United dugout last year, despite flourishing under his tutelage while they were both at Ajax.

Donny van de Beek's record under Erik ten Hag at Ajax Appearances 110 Goals 32 Assists 29 Yellow cards 10 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

It is understood that Frankfurt were keen to make their move ahead of the January window as Ajax, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Girona and Real Sociedad have also shown interest, while it will allow him to settle in his new surroundings before the Bundesliga's winter break comes to an end.

Romano is confident that van de Beek has already made the final Manchester United appearance of his career as a temporary move to Eintracht Frankfurt could allow him to rediscover the form he enjoyed while on Ajax's books.

The respected reporter understands that the deal is close to completion, with medical test results and signing the contract being the final obstacles before the £120,000-per-week earner is officially unveiled as Die Adler's latest addition.

When asked whether it is likely that van de Beek will not play for Manchester United again, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think yes. That's my opinion, obviously, because maybe he will go to Frankfurt and do great. I wish him well because he is a fantastic guy and a great player, but I think it's the end of his Manchester United career. "He needs to go and will be a Frankfurt player this week. Everything will be completed in terms of medical tests and the contract signing. "He really needs to play and do something different. He needs a different environment because, at Manchester United, he was a bit unlucky with injuries and it was not the right moment for him."

Reguilon could follow van de Beek through exit door

Sergio Reguilon has emerged as Borussia Dortmund's top target ahead of the transfer window reopening for business, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Patrick Berger, and Manchester United could help to facilitate the move.

The reputable journalist suggests there is a break clause in the temporary agreement which took the Spain international to Old Trafford hours before the summer deadline, and the Bundesliga giants have made an enquiry over a six-month loan.

It is understood that Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has already been attempting to make inroads as he aims to lure Reguilon to Signal Iduna Park midway through the campaign, but he is facing competition from another European heavyweight.

That is because the left-back has been pinpointed as a potential acquisition by Serie A side Roma, with former Manchester United chief Jose Mourinho approving a January move as he seeks a potential replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola.

Reguilon has made 10 appearances since linking up with the Red Devils, although he was an unused substitute as ten Hag's charges recovered from their Champions League exit by grabbing a point against arch-rivals Liverpool last weekend.