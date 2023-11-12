Highlights Donny van de Beek has been frustrated by his lack of opportunities since moving to Manchester United.

The Dutchman is expected to seal his Old Trafford exit when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker believes van de Beek needs to leave the Red Devils in order to save his career.

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek 'needs to go' after his 'career has been on hold' at Old Trafford, and The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has told GIVEMESPORT why the Dutchman's move has failed to pay off.

The Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash when they brought the attacking midfielder to the Premier League for the first time in his career, with a deal worth up to £40million being enough to tempt Eredivisie giants Ajax into sanctioning his departure three years ago.

It was hoped that the arrival of Erik ten Hag would revitalise van de Beek, having scored 32 goals under the Manchester United chief's tutelage at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but he has struggled to make an impact.

Van de Beek set to seal winter exit

Van de Beek is certain to bring the curtain down on his Manchester United career when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as he has been left unhappy with his lack of game time.

The Italian journalist suggests the 26-year-old was desperate to make his switch to Old Trafford work, having penned a £120,000-per-week contract when he arrived from Ajax, but he is ready to embark on a fresh challenge and saw a summer move to Real Sociedad fall through due to the Red Devils' demands.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek is being viewed as an outsider by ten Hag as the Dutch tactician does not see him as being a key component in his long-term plans, meaning it is unlikely that Manchester United will stand in his way if a suitable proposal is tabled in the coming months.

Donny van de Beek's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Ajax 175 41 34 16 0 Manchester United 62 2 2 2 0 Everton 7 1 0 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including November 10, 2023

It is understood that the former Everton loanee failed to secure a Deadline Day move to Lorient as the Ligue 1 side were not impressed with his attitude when they agreed a loan deal with the Red Devils earlier in the summer, resulting in them turning their attentions elsewhere.

Van de Beek also attracted interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray after he was left out of Manchester United's 25-man squad for the Champions League group stage, but a switch failed to come to fruition.

Remaining at Old Trafford has led to the 19-cap Netherlands international being starved of opportunities to impress, with him being limited to just 21 minutes of action across all competitions since the campaign got underway.

Tucker has made it abundantly clear that van de Beek needs to move onto pastures new if he wants to have a chance of reigniting his career as he is not going to become one of the first names on the team-sheet at Manchester United.

The presenter feels the big-money move to Old Trafford has not worked out as the flop was not then-Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's primary target in the transfer market, which led to there not being a plan on how to get the best out of him.

Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

"With Donny van de Beek, there's absolutely no doubt in my mind. He needs to go. His career has been halted massively since joining Manchester United. "It is another prime example of bad recruitment. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn't want him. He wanted Jack Grealish. We didn't want to pay £80million for Jack Grealish, so we bought Donny van de Beek at a cut-price because of our good relationship with Ajax. "There was never a plan for him in this team. Unfortunately for him, his career has been on hold."

Varane poised to secure route out of Man United

Raphael Varane is the subject of interest from various Saudi Arabian clubs willing to put a lucrative contract on the table, according to Football Insider, and a mid-season exit from Manchester United could be on the cards.

The report suggests the central defender, who is due to enter the final 18 months of his £340,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, matches the profile of player the big-spending sides are looking to add their ranks.

It is understood that Varane has expressed a desire to leave Manchester United, and it appears that ten Hag is not looking to stand in his way as the Red Devils are willing to sanction his departure if the right fee is forthcoming.

Al-Nassr are among the clubs to have shown interest in offering the 2018 World Cup winner a life-changing deal, but a reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is not a certainty as his representatives have received approaches from numerous clubs around the world.

Allowing Varane to embark on a fresh challenge would result in his Old Trafford career coming to an end less than two years after it began, as he only arrived in a £41million switch from Real Madrid during the 2022 summer transfer window.