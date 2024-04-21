Highlights Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to leave Old Trafford this summer, when he returns from his unsuccessful loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Red Devils are set for a new era following the minority takeover of INEOS, led by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Van de Beek has endured a nightmare four seasons at the Theatre of Dreams and will look to reignite his career elsewhere in Europe.

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek will assess his options when he returns to Old Trafford this summer, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that Eintracht Frankfurt will not take up their buy option in the midfielder's current loan deal.

The Red Devils are now under new minority ownership, after INEOS' takeover of the club, led by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, was ratified by the Football Association and Premier League in February.

Man Utd are set for big changes this summer, with several players potentially concerned about their futures at Old Trafford. Van de Beek is expected to depart the Theatre of Dreams upon his return from an unsuccessful loan stint at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Van de Beek set for return to Man Utd this summer

In September 2020, Manchester United confirmed the signing of van de Beek from Ajax for a fee rising to £39m. The midfielder was signed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was earmarked as someone who could dictate matters in the middle of the park at Old Trafford for years to come.

Van de Beek struggled for opportunities under Solskjaer, Ralf Ragnick and now Erik ten Hag, having become a regular benchwarmer over the past four seasons. Ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window, the Dutchman secured a loan move to Eintracht Frankurt until the end of the 2023/24 season. The switch was meant to offer van de Beek a chance to re-establish himself as a regular and secure his future either in Germany or elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van de Beek has made just 12 Man Utd appearances under the management of Erik ten Hag, failing to register a single goal or assist across 315 minutes of football.

However, the 27-year-old has played in just 27% of possible Bundesliga minutes this season and will be frustrated with how his move away from Manchester United has developed. Unsurprisingly, Eintracht are reluctant to activate the €15m (close to £13m) buyout clause they had inserted into his initial loan contract. The reported £140,000 per-week earner is set to return to Old Trafford this summer ahead of important discussions over his future.

Donny van de Beek - season-by-season stats at Man Utd Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020/21 36 1 2 1 2021/22 14 1 0 1 2022/23 10 0 0 0 2023/24 2 0 0 0 Total 62 2 2 2

Fabrizio Romano - Van de Beek likely to leave Man Utd this summer

Romano is of the understanding that van de Beek is set to leave Manchester United this summer, though his next destination is unclear. The former Ajax star is intending to look for another opportunity in Europe. Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

“My expectation is for Donny van de Beek to leave Manchester United, and we have to see if it's going to be another loan or maybe a permanent transfer. We will see based on the opportunities. As of now, what I understand is that Eintracht have decided internally not to sign van de Beek on a permanent transfer and not to trigger the €15m (£13m) buyout option clause into his contract. This is the feeling as of today. "So, this is why van de Beek will return to Manchester United and look for another opportunity. We will see where and what kind of options he will have, but the idea is for van de Beek to look for another opportunity around Europe.”

Man Utd likely to miss out on Michael Olise signing

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Manchester United could be set to miss out on the signing of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. The France U21 international has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the Eagles star having a £60m release clause in his contract which becomes active this summer.

Ornstein feels that Olise is likely to leave Palace for a Champions League club this summer, which is something the Red Devils are unlikely to be able to offer. The three-time European Cup winners must overtake Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa in the remaining weeks of the season to achieve a place in the Premier League's top four and subsequent qualification for Europe's premier club competition.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 19-04-24.