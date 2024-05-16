Highlights Manchester United are keeping tabs on Leny Yoro's performances after he has become one of the first names on the team sheet at Lille.

The Red Devils are waiting to discover whether the teenager is only interested in joining Real Madrid before entertaining lodging a bid.

Yoro matches the profile of central defender that Manchester United are looking to recruit when the transfer window reopens.

Manchester United are preparing to explore the possibility of being able to lure Lille star Leny Yoro to Old Trafford after plans have been put in place to draft in reinforcements ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first full season overseeing football operations, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The INEOS chief executive completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils in February, following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and he is looking to make alterations on and off the pitch following the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City later this month.

Erik ten Hag is in danger of being relieved of his duties, with newly-appointed technical director Jason Wilcox running the rule over whether the Dutch tactician deserves to remain in the hot-seat after failing to secure Champions League qualification, but there will be an opportunity to improve the squad during the summer transfer window.

Red Devils Playing Waiting Game Before Potential Yoro Swoop

Real Madrid remains alternative destination for teenager

Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of offering Yoro a route to the Premier League for the first time in his career, according to GMS sources, but Real Madrid's level of interest could play a pivotal role in deciding whether Ratcliffe tests Lille's resolve with a bid in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the Red Devils have set their sights on exploring a move for the 18-year-old, who has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet by racking up 43 appearances in all competitions this season, but they will only up the ante in their pursuit if they are given assurances that he is not only interested in joining the newly-crowned La Liga champions.

Yoro was initially expected to head to the Bernabeu for a fresh challenge, but there are doubts over whether Real Madrid are willing to meet Lille's £52million valuation when the transfer window reopens, and that could open the door for Manchester United to make their move as they seek a replacement for Raphael Varane.

Leny Yoro's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Raphael Varane Leny Yoro Raphael Varane Pass completion percentage 92.0 88.7 Shots on target percentage 61.5 25.0 Aerial duels won 1.46 1.40 Tackles 1.22 1.20 Interceptions 1.22 1.00 Statistics correct as of 16/05/2024

GMS sources have been informed that the Ligue 1 outfit's demands for their central defender, who has been described as having 'potential to do something huge' by teammate Remy Cabella, would fit the level of fee the new-look Red Devils hierarchy are willing to fork out for a fresh option at the heart of their backline.

Yoro's profile, having become a key member of Lille head coach Paulo Fonseca's squad despite still being in the early stages of his burgeoning career, also matches what Manchester United are looking to add to their squad as they put plans in place ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro made nine clearances during Lille's 2-0 win over Monaco in October, which has remained his highest tally in a Ligue 1 outing this season

Ratcliffe Had Initial Doubts Over Possibility of Yoro Deal

Branthwaite, Todibo and Silva among additional targets

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United did not pinpoint Yoro as their leading target heading into the summer transfer window as they had serious concerns that it would be impossible to tempt him to Old Trafford despite keeping tabs on his performances in a Lille shirt.

The Red Devils' doubts resulted in Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo and Benfica talent Antonio Silva being earmarked as their most likely additions to the backline, but they have not given up hope of being able to reach an agreement for the teenage Frenchman's arrival.

Lille president Olivier Letang insisted that he would not entertain selling Yoro for less than £78million when admirers were circling during the early stages of 2024, but GMS sources have been made aware that his stance has softened and a significantly lower bid of £51million would be entertained.

