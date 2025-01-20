Manchester United are starting to get busier in the January transfer window in terms of both incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford - and they may force a deal through for RB Salzburg star Dorgeles Nene, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT via his transfer column.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony have both been linked with moves away from Old Trafford, with the latter set to join Real Betis on loan until the end of the season - but equally, Old Trafford transfer chiefs are looking to the future with young recruits who could step into the first-team now. And that may see them make a move for Nene, who has starred for Salzburg this season.

Romano: United Could Look to Sign Nene Alongside Dorgu

The Red Devils are making an effort to sign top young players

Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in his United transfer column that manager Ruben Amorim is hoping for signings within the next two weeks - and with United exploring the market, Nene could be a player of interest to them.

The 22-year-old Malian international is tearing up the Austrian Bundesliga with Salzburg, and though he would be a player for the future, he is an lightning-fast talent with huge potential. Crucially, he wouldn't prove to be too expensive and is also well known by former Chelsea chief Christopher Vivell, who is one of the technical directors at the club.

Dorgeles Nene's Champions League statistics - RB Salzburg squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 6 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =11th Shots Per Game 1.2 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1.8 4th Match rating 6.37 =5th

Having been a part of the Red Bull setup whilst at sister club RB Leipzig earlier in his career, Vivell could oversee Nene's move to the club as a young, cheap option to bring in to potentially boost the club's ranks in the future.

Left wing-back is a position of interest to the Portuguese tactician, which has seen them move for Serie A star Patrick Dorgu. Recent reports on Monday morning stated that United were advancing in talks for the Danish international, and if he were to come in alongside Nene, it would give United two players with years to grow whilst also potentially slipping into the first-team.

Nene Has Burst Onto the Scene in Salzburg

The midfielder has been one of Salzburg's best players

Nene moved to Leipzig in January 2021, just days after his 18th birthday, and loan spells at FC Liefering and SV Ried offered him game time - however, it was a spell at Westerlo in Belgium where he shot to prominence with 13 goals in just 35 games for the top-flight side in the league.

Since, he's featured in 57 games for Salzburg, scoring 11 - including two strikes in the Champions League this season against FC Twente and Dynamo Kyiv. With more to come in his young career, Nene could link up with fellow Malian starlet Sekou Kone at United and that would give the Red Devils the impetus to go on and develop their new-look young squad further.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dorgeles Nene has six goals in 22 caps for Mali.

United have made a conscious effort to sign younger talents in the INEOS era, landing the likes of Kone, Chido Obi-Martin, Leny Yoro and potentially Dorgu in the past year - and that could continue with the signing of Nene, with the Red Devils' recruitment focus clearly being changed from signing experienced stars on high wages, to signing young, hungry talent who have a point to prove on the Premier League stage.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-01-25.

