Manchester United are on the cusp of completing the signing of Patrick Dorgu after his desire to make the switch to Old Trafford played a key role in Lecce sanctioning a mid-season switch, GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on our brand-new Market Madness podcast.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim, fresh from allowing the loan departure of Brazilian winger Antony after Real Betis agreed to cover at least 84 per cent of his salary, has been in the market for reinforcements ahead of the winter transfer window's fast-approaching February 3 deadline.

Recruiting a left wing-back was earmarked as Manchester United's priority heading into 2025, and GMS sources have been informed that their success in reaching an agreement for Dorgu - who has been described as 'incredible' - came after their target had been pushing hard for Lecce to give the switch to Old Trafford the green-light.

The Premier League giants have pounced just a matter of months after the Denmark international penned a new contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £10,500-per-week, and he is poised to become the first senior signing since Amorim headed into the dugout as Erik ten Hag's successor.

GMS sources have been told that Dorgu is on his way to Manchester to undergo a medical with the Red Devils, and a full agreement just north of £29.3million has been reached with Lecce even though his current employers were initially seeking in the region of £34million after the likes of Serie A rivals Napoli were also showing interest.

The 20-year-old, who was the subject of two rejected bids worth up to £27million from Old Trafford before a breakthrough was made, will look to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet after fellow left-sided defenders Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw have contended with injury problems.

In a boost for Manchester United, GMS sources understand the latter is closer to making a return to action after stepping up his recovery at Carrington, but that has not stopped Portuguese tactician Amorim and influential figures behind the scenes diving into the market as the winter transfer deadline edges closer.

The Red Devils' success in reaching an agreement for Dorgu came less than 24 hours after GMS sources revealed they were on the verge of finding a compromise with Lecce, but there is still time for further acquisitions to be made as they aim to climb into the top half of the Premier League.

