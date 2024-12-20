Manchester United have been given a significant boost ahead of potentially attempting to win the race to sign Patrick Dorgu as the Lecce star would find it difficult to resist the temptation to complete a switch to Old Trafford during the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur and seen Marcus Rashford admit he is ready for a fresh challenge away from his boyhood club, Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has set his sights on bolstering the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese tactician has seen sporting director Dan Ashworth leave his role a matter of weeks before being in a position to head to the negotiating table for Dorgu and other targets, but minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe increased his stake in Manchester United by injecting a further £79.3million into the Premier League giants earlier this week.

Red Devils Exploring Possibility of Dorgu Deal

Denmark international prepared to leave Lecce next month

Manchester United have begun exploring the possibility of being able to leapfrog the likes of arch-rivals Liverpool in the queue for Dorgu's signature, according to GMS sources, and they have been given optimism about their chances of reaching an agreement with Lecce as it has emerged that he would be keen to take advantage of the chance to make a big move.

Although the Denmark international's current employers are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his contract - which allows him to pocket in the region of £10,000-per-week - not being due to expire until the summer of 2029, there is an awareness that it would be difficult to stand in his way if the Red Devils come calling.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have not made a final decision on whether to up the ante in their pursuit by lodging a formal bid for Dorgu, but Lecce are prepared to entertain offers close to the £30million mark during the winter transfer window if the conditions and structure of the deal meets their requirements.

The 20-year-old has shown his versatility throughout the campaign by featuring on each side of the Serie A outfit's backline and on both flanks, which has caught Amorim's eye as he looks to use his budget wisely, while he has refused to rule out the possiblity of embarking on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks.

Moving away from his current surroundings midway through the season does not faze Dorgu, GMS sources have learned, and Leece have been warned by his representatives of his intentions to be open-minded about walking away if a suitable opportunity arises ahead of the February 3 deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu won six ground duels, made three clearances and won a penalty in Lecce's 2-1 win over Monza last weekend

Amorim Facing Competition to Recruit Dorgu

Premier League rivals and Serie A outfits showing interest

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are among a host of suitors battling for Dorgu as Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring his situation at Lecce, while Napoli and AC Milan are toying with the idea of handing him the chance to stay in Serie A.

The sought-after Copenhagen-born man has been described as his current employers' 'crown jewel' in the backline, thanks to being most comfortable at left-back, and his acquisition at Old Trafford could help to fill a problem position after Luke Shaw was forced onto the treatment table with a fresh injury earlier this month.

But Tottenham have already shown a willingness to enter negotiations as they tried to reach an agreement before deciding Dorgu's price tag was out of their reach during the summer, GMS sources understand, and boss Ange Postecoglou has continued tracking developments due to still wanting a left-sided defender.

Manchester United and their Premier League counterparts are in danger of being left frustrated in their respective pursuits as GMS sources recently revealed that remaining in Italy could be on the cards, but the prospect of playing under Amorim could be enough to turn his head and force him into a U-turn.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/12/2024